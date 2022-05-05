Caps United's Augusto signs for Chicken Inn

News / National

by Staff reporter

OUSTED CAPS United striker Clive Augusto has joined Chicken Inn on a two-year deal.Augusto is among the players that were dismissed after a strike action last Sunday which delayed their league match against Cranborne Bullets.H-Metro yesterday reported that the Bulawayo side had started pursuing their former marksman.The Gamecocks shrugged off competition from teams like Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Simba Bhora and Highlanders to land the former Maritzburg United player.Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara confirmed the developments to H-Metro.