Police releases disputed Gweru mayoral car

by Staff reporter

Police in Gweru have today released the mayoral pool car which was being held at Gweru Central Police following a dispute between former Mayor Josiah Makombe and council.The vehicle was set to be Makombe's exit package after his full term as he was supposed to buy it at book value, but he was then recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-Alliance in December 2021.According to an affidavit in the hands of this publication, the vehicle was returned today, May 5 2022 to Gweru Acting Town Clerk Vakai Chikwekwe."I Douglas Vakayi Chikwekwe residing at (address given), Gweru being the owner of Toyota Prado AAF-6417 I do hereby indemnity the Government of Zimbabwe and the ZRP or any member thereof any damage which the property may have occurred during investigations."I also acknowledge that I do not have any other property in the hands of the police. The property will be kept by me until I am advised to dispose it by the police. I shall also comply with the court instructions if the property is required as evidence," read part of the affidavit.Efforts to get a comment from Makombe were fruitless as his phone was not reachable by the time of writing.Chikwekwe also could not comment on the issue as he referred all questions to the Public Relations Officer.