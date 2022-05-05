Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZUPCO faces court action over failing public transport system

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 20:58hrs | Views
The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has given the government and ZUPCO a 24-hour deadline to provide adequate public transport in urban areas or face being dragged to court.

The police's ongoing crackdown on pirate taxis has exacerbated the transportation problems, as the limited number of state-owned ZUPCO buses and commuter omnibuses cannot cater for the huge demand for transport.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, on behalf of PAZ, said in a statement Thursday: "We have given ZUPCO and the ministry of local government 24 hours to provide an adequate fleet of buses and commuter omnibuses for public transportation and ease the challenges that passengers and commuters are currently facing.

"We told ZUPCO and the ministry of local government that failure to comply with the request will leave us with no option but to institute legal proceedings to compel them to do so as this failure to provide and supply adequate buses and commuter omnibuses amounts to a violation of commuters and passengers' right to freedom of movement as provided in Section 66(2) of the Constitution.

"We also stated that ZUPCO's failure to provide public transportation service despite being given a monopoly amounts to inefficient and unreasonable administrative conduct which is a breach of commuters' right to administrative justice guaranteed under Section 68(1) of the Constitution."

The government's March 2020 ban on private taxis, which made state-owned ZUPCO the only approved public transport provider, has spawned a major transport crisis.

Some of the banned minibuses have persisted in operation despite the police crackdown, engaging in a cat-and-mouse game and charging exorbitant fares to cover the risk.

ZUPCO's monopoly has been challenged in court.

In February, the Supreme Court reserved judgement after hearing arguments from human rights lawyers who argued that the monopoly limits the right of commuters to board transport of their choice, limits the right of transport owners to earn a living, creates massive shortages and prejudices commuters because ZUPCO has no capacity to trade.

The government appears short on ideas of how to resolve the transport crisis. A cabinet meeting on Tuesday said inter-city ZUPCO buses would be drafted in to ply local routes after completing their trips, but few see this as a credible solution.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change said a solution to the crisis should begin with unbanning privately-owned minibuses from carrying passengers and ending ZUPCO's monopoly.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Zupco, #Court, #Action

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2325 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days