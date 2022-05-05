Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police warn drivers of unregistered vehicles

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 21:14hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reiterated that all unregistered vehicles whether Government-owned or belonging to any political will be impounded during the ongoing operation aimed at restoring order on the roads countrywide.

So far, more than 7 362 motorists have been arrested under the operation code-named ‘Respect Other Road Users/ Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/ Hloniphani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo'.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since applauded the public for the cooperation rendered during this operation, which is aimed at bringing order to chaos on the roads brought by vehicles without number plates, those driven against the flow of traffic, going through red robots and other misdemeanours.

"The ZRP reiterates that all vehicles whether Government-owned, individual owned, company or institution and political party owned should display registration plates while moving on the roads and in public places.

"Any vehicle not displaying registration plates in clear contravention of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, Chapter 13:14 will be impounded by the police with owners facing the due process of the law. No negotiations, pleas or excuses will be entertained by police officers on the ground or at the command level," he said.

He said motorists were expected to lead by example and comply in order to promote road safety and the maintenance of law and order in the country.

Asst Comm Nyathi said family and private-owned cars should not be used to engage in pirating activities to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the country's roads.

"On the other hand, Public Service Vehicles (PSV) operators should ensure they operate in terms of the country's laws.

"Above all, drivers should strive to avoid causing congestion on the roads, especially in urban setups or risk having their vehicles impounded by the police," he said.

Recently police expressed concern over some prominent people and politicians who continued to drive unregistered top-of-the-range cars warning that the ongoing operation targeting such vehicles was continuing.

According to law, such vehicles should be registered and police said anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested without fear or favour.

In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said they were concerned by the conduct of some of the owners especially prominent persons and political figures driving such vehicles.

Permanent number plates are now also available at border posts, so anyone importing a vehicle now buys the permanent plates as they clear their car through customs with temporary plates no longer issued or needed.

All border posts, except Plumtree at the moment but the post office in the town is selling the plates, are stocked with enough permanent number plates as the Government introduces a cocktail of measures to curb crime and make it as easy as possible for vehicle owners to pay taxes and duties and register their vehicle with the minimum of return visits.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2325 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days