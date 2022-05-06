Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso players take blame for pathetic run

by Staff reporter
06 May 2022 at 06:53hrs | Views
ALTHOUGH the buck stops with the coach and the gaffer takes the flake when results don't come, Highlanders' skipper and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda says players are equally to blame for Bosso's faltering season.

Bosso are having an indifferent campaign and their championship challenge completely failed to take off, as they struggled from Matchday One and currently sit in the second-half of the league table with 15 points from 13 games.

That is 14 points behind pacesetters Dynamos on 29 points.

Pressure has been mounting on Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu following Highlanders' slip to four points above the drop zone in 12th place, four matches before the halfway mark.

They will face 10th placed Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday, followed by an epic home game against Dynamos, then a trip to relegation-threatened ZPC Kariba, who rung technical changes, firing coach Godfrey Tamirepi and replacing him with Rodwell Dhlakama.

Bosso will then host Harare City.

So disappointing have Highlanders been that their only wins in the league were the 4-0 routing of seventh-placed Herentals and 3-0 dismissal of Yadah.

Sibanda yesterday said players are to blame for the costly mistakes they have been consistently making in every match.

"It's not always about the coach because when we get onto the ground, the coach's role is maybe 10 percent and the other 90 percent is us players. I think as players we have to take the blame because we miss chances; we fail to defend and the coach can't do anything about that besides correcting those mistakes at training.

"As players we also have to apply ourselves fully. I think we have to take the blame because even with the statistics you've highlighted, we don't need the coach to come and tell us about them, we have to find a way of turning around our fortunes. Our main worry, and I'm sure we share that with a number of people, is that we are drawing games we should be winning. This has to stop and we have to get our act together," said Sibanda.

This is the second time this season that Sibanda has challenged his teammates to improve their performances after their 1-1 draw with Caps United on March 20.

Their game against FC Platinum was abandoned at 1-1 after letting slip a 1-0 lead, and last weekend Highlanders shared the spoils with Chicken Inn in a 1-1 deadlock.

"I know we're in an unfamiliar territory. We belong at the top and we should be fighting up there. I believe it's only a matter of time before we turn the tide in our favour. All it needs is for us to push an extra mile because really, we've disappointed those who have faith in us. We will rise, I know we will rise," Sibanda said.



Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Run, #Player

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2325 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days