Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctor testifies in Marry Mubaiwa assault case

by Staff reporter
06 May 2022 at 06:54hrs | Views
MAXILLO and oral-facial surgeon Dr Wayne Manana yesterday told a Harare court that the woman who was allegedly assaulted by Marry Mubaiwa incurred a slight movement on her tooth because of the trauma sustained during the said attack.

Dr Manana classified the slight movement as in "grade one" from a range of zero to grade three.

He said Delight Munyoro complained of pain in her upper left jaw when she visited his clinic at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals sometime in January 2020.

"The woman presented herself on January 29, 2020 and was complaining of pain on the left upper jaw. I examined the patient and when I did extraoral examination we discovered that there was no laceration," he said.

Dr Manana said he prescribed Ms Munyoro pain killers and antibiotics to reduce infections.

"Because of these we conservatively managed the patient and we did highlight to the patient that sometimes when there is trauma of that extent the tooth might lose blood.

"In other words, it might die. We asked her to come for review in three weeks," he said.

Dr Manana said Ms Munyoro did not return for review and only returned to the clinic seven weeks later with another tooth pain problem.

"She did not come back after three weeks for review. She came after seven weeks complaining of severe pain to the tooth adjacent to the one mobile which she initially reported.

"I prescribed that the patient needed root canal treatment. It was out of suspicion that there was blood loss because of the impact of the trauma," he said.

The State led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa applied to tender the medical affidavit for the second treatment as an exhibit. Mubaiwa, through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, objected arguing that the medical affidavit was not part of the State papers they were given to prepare for the trial.

Ms Mtetwa said it was their first time hearing of the second medical affidavit.

"The State can furnish us with the affidavit and we postpone the matter to another day for us to go through the medical affidavit. We will then come back another day to cross-examine him on the document," she said.

Magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye upheld Ms Mtetwa's objection, and ordered the State to furnish Mubaiwa with the affidavit.

The matter was postponed to May 19 for trial continuation.

It is alleged that on January 28, 2020 at around midday, Munyoro went to Helenic Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare to collect Mubaiwa's son she sired with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

It is said that while Munyoro remained seated in the car, the driver, Batsirai Furukiya, went to collect the child. The court heard that while Furukiya was walking with the child going to where the car was parked, Mubaiwa followed him.

Upon arrival at the car, Mubaiwa started accusing Munyoro of telling her children not to talk to her and quizzed her on why she was doing so. Mubaiwa started shouting at her. Munyoro denied the accusation.

"Uri muroyi and handichengeterwe vana vangu nemuroyi", meaning "you are a witch I cannot allow a witch to take care of my children."

Munyoro allegedly remained quiet while seated in the car. Mubaiwa then allegedly struck Munyoro once on her left cheek using the backside of her left hand leaving her with a cut on the left side of her mouth and one of her teeth shaking.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 855 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2325 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days