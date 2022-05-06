Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths in gold claim wrangle

by Staff reporter
06 May 2022 at 06:55hrs | Views
Zanu-PF youths and Sabi Vlei Mine officials have clashed over gold claims with the latter accusing the ruling party activists of encroaching onto their land.

Sabi Vlei, owned by Aldrine Wiggle, is in Zvishavane.

NewsDay gathered that Takudzwa Nyemba, Kuziva Mukono and Isheunesu Jakata, who operate under the name Sabi Gold Mine Youth Association (SGMYA), have allegedly been encroaching onto Sabi Vlei claims.

On March 28, Wiggle's son Jordan and one Bolinja, reportedly clashed with the Zanu-PF activists resulting in the former allegedly using an excavator to close three shafts which the youths claim to control.

Nyemba accused Wiggle of being the "aggressor" when contacted for comment.

"He (Wiggle) wants to reap where he did not sow," he said.

However, Jordan accused the ruling party youths of breaching the terms of their mining agreement.

"You will need to contact the Sabi Gold Mine office who gave the youth space to work. They (youths) were in breach of their agreements," Jordan said.

Sabi Gold Mine manager Clive Ziwodziwa had not responded to questions sent to him at the time of going to print.

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Larry Mavhima could not be reached for comment.

The ruling party has in recent years been doling out mining claims and land to youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
