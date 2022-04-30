Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa claims Chinese investments will stabilise the Zimdollar

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa claims Chinese investments will help stabilise the Zimbabwean dollar and revive the economy.

Speaking at a Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe (MDPPZ) annual conference held in Mutare recently, Mutsvangwa heaped praises on owners of Mvuma Steel plant, the Tsingshan Holding Group whom he said will leapfrog Zimbabwe into development.

The claims come at a time the is fast losing value.

The former Zimbabwean ambassador to China claimed after completion, the Mvuma steel plant will enable Zimbabwe to stabilise its currency.

"What we have done as the new dispensation of late is to attract capital with respect to the resources of this country. We have abundant raw materials which nobody has on earth as Zimbabwe. We have got 60 minerals in Zimbabwe, some of the twelve, we are on top in the whole world," Mutsvangwa said.

"What's going on in Chivhu today in Mvuma, Africa has never seen anything like that in terms of investment. We are going to become in the top ten in the whole world in terms of production of steel in the next three to five years. We are going to produce something like 15 to 20 million tonnes.

"We have great deposits and we have identified a top company in the world of making steel and even America does not have a company like that."

"We are going to have new ports in Mozambique to export steel bigger than in Chimoio. Urbanisation is the way to go. Zimbabwe is open for business hence we need capital in Zimbabwe so that people will stop going to the diaspora,"

Tsingshan signed a billion dollar agreement with Zimbabwe in June 2018 with an aim to set up a two-million-tonne-a-year steal plant.

The Chinese company, courtesy of its Zimbabwean subsidiary Afrochine, is currently producing ferrochrome which will also be used in the production of steel.

Added Mutsvangwa: "Ask my wife (information minister Monica Mutsvangwa), we used to meet the Tsingshan Holding Group owner when I was an ambassador in China. He is our friend. The indigenisation programme which was spearheaded by Kasukuwere will take us nowhere. We shall build a new town in Mvuma in short period of time through this steel project."

"How does a country which produce so much gold and does not have a currency, somebody is manipulating us so that we do not have a currency. We must fight to get our currency back otherwise if we don't ours will continue to be eroded. They (The west) are manipulating our currency so that we do not prosper.

"We must invest like we are doing in Chivhu so that our currency is restored back to normalcy. When we have partners like Tsingshan we will make it."

Zimbabweans are currently reeling from an economic crisis that has rendered their salaries worthless.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 983 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2328 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3275 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days