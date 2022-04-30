Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President @edmnangagwa congratulates the newly-elected Deputy Secretary Cde John Paradza at the wing's 7th National Conference at the Harare International Conference Centre this morning.

📷 : Believe Nyakudjara pic.twitter.com/IBaXxA2O2X — The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) May 6, 2022

The ruling ZANU PF party has elected a new leadership in the recently held youth conference. The Conference saw all your familiar figures like Tendai Chirau and Mabutho Moyo stepping down at the expiry of their term.The new boss in town is former Masvingo Provincial Youth chairman and Gutu West Member of Parliament, John Paradza, has been elected Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs.Harare's Chiwetu Tendai steps in as the Secretary for Administration, with Garikai Zonde elected Secretary for Finance.Tsungai Makumbe from Mashonaland Central takes power as the new Political Commissar, while Valeria Makonza is the new Secretary for External Affairs.The new Secretary for Security is Tubelihle Ncube, while Innocent Dube is the Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.One Phippa Mukono was elected Secretary for Information and Publicity with Margaret Nyerere coming in as Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.The new Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology is Munashe Mututsa popularily known as uMnikazi we mpuphu, while Luckmore Gapa is the Secretary for Health and Child Care.Admire Ndlovu is the Secretary for Economic Affairs while Secretary for Gender is Nalede Maunganidze.Future Mhlanga is the Secretary for Disabled; Nomatter Topotsa, the Secretary for Lands, while Munashe Mabika was elected as the Secretary for Business Liaison.Cde Batsirai Matiza is now the Secretary for Environment, while Cde Danmore Mambondiani is the deputy Secretary for Administration.Cde Taurai Kandishaya was elected as the deputy Political Commissar