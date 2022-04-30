Latest News Editor's Choice


Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

by Stephen Jakes
21 hrs ago | Views
Youth Advocates Zimbabwe (YAZ) has stated implementing an outdoor design campaign on art mural to bring awareness through youth advocacy on Covid 19, substance abuse prevention and Sexual and Reproductive health and rights amid schools opening.

YAZ executive director Tatenda Songore said in this project the youths are implementers of information Instead of being at the receiving end.

He said this project uses a human centered design approach which is youth led, all the aspects of the messaging and the appeal designed by young people.

"This particular designs of murals are designed by teenagers who are 19 years and below. The images, illustrations and campaigns are implemented by young people involved in actual painting of the mural," Songore said.

"The murals are innovative in their approach , young people are often at times recipients of the messages but in this project they are designers, owners and implementers of the campaign against Covid 19," he said.

Songore said they want to reinforce positive behaviors and practices that will ensure that young people remain conscious that Covid 19 is still prevalent in communities, urging those that are not yet vaccinated to do so.

He said Covid cases need to be contained even if schools are opened hence learners should take precautionary measures always.

YAZ with support from UNICEF implements a project to enhance Youth Advocacy through Multimedia campaigns to tackle Covid 19 across 12 selected Covid 19 hotspot districts of Bulawayo, Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland South, Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces.

The campaign is being rolled out in the 6 targeted districts targeting 50,000 adolescents and young people.

Murals are being strategically sited at acceptable public spaces and will act as collective thought spaces to create dialogue around COVID 19/SRH and substance abuse.

A calligraphy artist has been engaged to lead the co-creation activities across the 6 districts.

The artist is working with the youth ambassadors for the respective districts for the actual paint work as part of youth involvement and capacity building.

 In Bulawayo the mural has been done at Lobengula High School entrance.

Source - Byo24News

