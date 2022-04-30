Latest News Editor's Choice


Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 hrs ago | Views
National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe has recalled Senator Watson Khupe who was representing People Living with Disability in parliament.

In a hard hitting letter to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission the Council President Dr. Obadiah Moyo said, "I wish to give a notification for the recalling of Senator Watson Khupe, at the Electoral College of 14 May 2022. Senator Khupe was elected in 2018 by an Electoral College whose delegates were derived from registered associations and institutions. As such, it is this same Electoral College that is recalling Senator Khupe."

The institution listed the below reason for recalling Senator Watson Khupe:

1. Senator Khupe does not respect the constitutions of organizations that elected him into office. One example is that of the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe (NCDPZ), where he is working with an illegal parallel NCDPZ board that is led by Ms. Annah Shiri. He attends meetings of this structure.

2. Using his influence as chairman of the Federation of Organizations of Disabled People in Zimbabwe (FODPZ), he seconded Mr. Edward Mundanga, NCDPZ branch chairman to sit in the National Disability Board (NDB), without the approval of the NCDPZ board. NCDPZ is an affiliate member of FODPZ and persons seconded to the NDB are recommended by its affiliates. Such an action is a clear disregard of laid down rules and regulations that need to be respected by a person holding the position of a Senator.



Source - Byo24News

