Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THE chief executive officer (CEO) of Tsingshan Investments Zimbabwe revealed this week how his firm has located immense opportunities in Zimbabwe, where it plans to weave around a string of corporate steel graveyards to generate billions of United States dollars.

Tsingshan is executing its Zimbabwean ambition through Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), which has the mandate to deliver a US$1,5 billion steel plant in Chivhu, part of a massive empire whose influence would extend to Manhize, Midlands, where an integrated operation will be established.

From here, the Chinese firm says it wasworking out a plan to conquer the African steel market.

"Production will be massive," the firm's CEO, Benson Xu said  in an interview with businessdigest.

"In Africa, Dinson Iron and Steel is incomparable."

He said Disco  saw opportunities in Zimbabwe where scores of steel firms have collapsed in the past decade.

Xu said they estimated to pay US$300 million in annual taxes. In addition, he said they were projecting that their annual output would be enough to offset US$2 billion being spent currently on steel imports.

Troubles in the steel industry resulted in Zimbabwe importing 90% of its steel requirements.

The huge import bill costing the country US$2 billion a year is really unacceptable in a country with reserves expected to last 200 years.

"The closure of Ziscosteel saw downstream companies closing shop or operating below capacity and with scarce foreign currency, some of the steel companies are scaling down operations in Zimbabwe," Xu said, as he narrated the extent of opportunities that lie unexploited on the domestic resource market.

"Iron and steel companies are importing 90% of key steel raw materials for their steel works.

"Therefore, opening of Disco will close the gap of steel deficiency in Zimbabwe,"he said.

Xu said an explosion of infrastructural developments in Africa has ignited appetite for steel products, which his firm would be able to meet.

"The market is huge in Zimbabwe and even more in Africa where there is a boom of the construction and infrastructure development industry," he said.

"As a company, we cannot satisfy the local demand. Even in regional markets, in China our parent company requires millions of tonnes of steel and we cannot provide what it requires, so the market and demand is huge.

"In Africa Dinson Iron and Steel is incomparable with steel players because the production will be massive, twice more than the Zisco (which is closed). Most of the steel players in this country (are involved in) scrap metal recycling.

"We cannot compare with natural iron ore of high grade mined in Manhize. Worldwide, yes, there are major players but we are there, we are competing with other world players," Xu added.

Tsingsha Holding Group is the world's largest stainless-steel and nickel producer.

The company has a footprint across the world, with production bases in China, Indonesia, India, the United States and now in Zimbabwe.

The company has built a 150 000 tonne per year ferrochrome plant in Selous Chegutu District and a 350 000 tonne per year coke plant in Hwange and is currently constructing a US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Plant in Mvuma-Chivhu.

In April 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited China, where Tsingsha boss held talks with him, expressing their intention to continue to expand its investment in Zimbabwe.

In June 2018, in the presence of Mnangagwa and secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee Che Jun,  Tsingshan Holding and the Zimbabwe government signed an MoU to build an iron and steel plant in Zimbabwe with a total investment of US$1,5 billion, undertaking to value-add chrome ore to produce ferrochrome, to value-add to coal to produce metallurgy coke, to value-add iron ore to produce carbon steel and to beneficiate mineral resources mined in Zimbabwe.

"Dinson Steel Industry Park will have an annual turnover of US$2 billion from both exports and domestic markets. A total of 10 000 people will be employed directly and over 50 000 people will be indirectly employed," Xu said.

"Already a concept master plan for the new town is now in place, which is adjacent to the steel plant. This investment will go a long way in Zimbabwe's economic growth take-off."

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3282 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 319 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2330 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3275 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days