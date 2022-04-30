Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WORK at the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden on the outskirts of Harare is now complete, with furnishings for offices and chambers done.

Presently, what is outstanding are ancillary works around the building as well as the construction of access roads.

In a post on its Twitter handle on Thursday, the Parliament of Zimbabwe said the building was complete.

"Final inspections are currently being conducted on the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden through the Ministry of Local Government.

"Structural work, furnishing of offices and chambers is done. Ancillary work around the building involving access roads, and lighting is currently underway," said Parliament of Zimbabwe.

A recent visit to the New Parliament showed that world-class equipment and furniture are being installed.

At the main entrance of the superstructure is a water fountain with the iconic Zimbabwe Bird decoration.

There is also a civic square that provides a better view of the New Parliament and which comes with television sets to allow the public to follow proceedings from outside.

Art of craft dominates the rooms including the Senate room, which has a pure Zimbabwean flair, eye-catching ceiling, designer carpet, modern information communication, and technology equipment.

Situated on a hilltop, the new Parliament building is a six-storey circular building, co-joined between two and four-part blocks.

The building will house the Upper Senate chamber and the Lower House of Assembly as well as a multi-purpose gallery and offices.

The project is being undertaken on a six-hectare stand on high ground in Mt Hampden, about 20km from Harare city centre.

It is funded by the Chinese government through China Aid in support of Zimbabwe's infrastructure development thrust.

Checking progress on the structure a few weeks ago, Local Government and Public Works Permanent Secretary, Mr Zvinechimwe Churu, said the 32-month project was supposed to be finished in July last year but its completion was extended by eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Churu said formalities will be done by the Chinese Ambassador at an appropriate time to hand over the building to the Government of Zimbabwe.

"The main buildings of the project will be completed by the end of this month. The civil works around the building we expect to be finished by the end of April only with the exception of the car park area.

"That area belongs to the contractor while still doing their work, so we give them time to mobilise and remove their equipment. When they have done that then the car park will be constructed," he said then.

Mr Churu said it was their expectation to engage the Shanghai Construction Group to design the car park so that they maintain the same levels of quality.

"With respect to energy, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company has done a wonderful job.

"They have already energised the building and we now enjoy electricity availability. The Ministry of Transport has constructed the ring road and it is part of the national road network now. So a lot of progress has already been made," he said.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3285 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2332 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1073 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days