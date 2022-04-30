Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare converts golf courses to stands

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE City Council (HCC) has been caught up in a fresh storm after it emerged that the corruption and controversy-riddled municipality is seeking to convert two community golf courses into residential and commercial stands.

Sherwood Golf Course in Mabelreign, which was established in 1961, might soon be flattened to make way for residential stands, which are the choice source of funding for the opposition CCC, the party running the HCC.

Another golf course that could soon be history is Warren Hills Golf Course, as the city fathers snap up any open space for residential or commercial stands, leaving none for recreational purposes.

Both golf courses were set up under town planning rules using land unsuitable for building but zoned for recreation, generally wetlands which even now cannot be legally developed except for recreation.

A council environmental management committee set to endorse the shoddy deal of converting the golf courses was abandoned last Thursday due to squabbles over the constitution of committees involving CCC and MDC-T.

According to an agenda of the environmental management committee circulated to councillors and managers, prior to the meeting, the conversion of the two golf courses was on the top agenda.

"Change of reservation of portions of stands 8112, 8113, 8118 Warren Park Township and 812 Mabelreign Township from open space and recreation (golf course) to mixed-use development (residential, commercial and community facilities) (Solomon Mujuru Road, Harare Drive, Richwell Avenue and Sherwood Drive Harare)," read the agenda in part.

Environmental management committee chairperson, Clr Tendai Matafi, yesterday said generation of agendas was the duty of technocrats.

"As a committee, we verify if the whole process is in order. We then recommend to the ministry using section 43 subsection 3 of Urban Councils Act. It is the Minister of Local Government, through physical planning, who gives the go-ahead or cancels.

"Town planning matters are done by town planners. The item must be accompanied by circulations from departments that also have technocrats.

"The Environmental Management Agency is also a player in that matrix to confirm the issue of wetlands and soil texture," he said.

Sherwood was the major golf course for the Mabelreign and Meyrick Park areas with an active membership.

Vandalism of fencing and other amenities in the 2000s was a problem with the council doing little to protect the area.

The golf club was set up as an amenity for the suburb and surrounding areas and, as with many city golf clubs, it is a wetland.

If the plans to convert Warren Hills golf club into stands sails through then its revamping into a world-class golf facility will also suffer a major setback.

The golf course is currently in a bad state compared to what it was almost two decades ago and requires work but is considered to be a permanent amenity for the benefit of the people of Harare.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Harare, #Golf, #Stand

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3285 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2334 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1073 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days