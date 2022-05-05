Woman stabs best friend for bedding her husband

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 45-YEAR-OLD jealous Shamva woman is in soup after she stabbed her best friend whom she allegedly caught bedding her husband.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Thursday where Fananidzai Nyoni 43 appeared before provincial magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.She pleaded not guilty and the matter was remanded to May 19 for trial.The state led by Carson Kundiona alleges on April 27 Nyoni's husband did not sleep at his house and she proceeded to Belinda Dzomwa's (26) house around 4am and knocked at her door.She took time to open the door and later opened upon being interogated on the illicit affair Nyoni pulled an okapi knife and stabbed Dzomwa on the sculp.In her defense Nyoni denied stabbing her friend saying they fought after she saw the two being intimate."Your worship l did not stab the complainant as alleged but instead we fought after l caught her pants down with my husband who fled the scene after l arrived and disturbed their all night session," Nyoni explained.