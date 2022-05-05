Latest News Editor's Choice


Ministers clash in ZANU PF factionalism

by Staff Reporter
Factionalism in ZANU PF Mashonaland Central  has reached a boiling point as Minister of Energy Zhemu Soda and Minister of Home Affairs are at loggerheads following the shift of camp  by Soda Bulawayo24.com has learnt.


The province is divided into two camps Kazembe's camp and business tycoon Tafadzwa Musarara's camp.

The two battled it out at provincial elections and they left the province divided with each having his supporters.

Soda who was part of Kazembe's campaign team is said to have shift camp by joining Musarara after Musarara gannered more votes in Muzarabani  where Soda is District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman.

Soda is reportedly poisioning himself ahead of party primary elections since Musarara has a strong base in Muzarabani.

"Politics is dynamic Soda was in Kazembe's  camp previously  but he is now alaigning himself with the majority hence Kazembe is not happy," said the source  who spoke in confidentiality.

The rivary between Kazembe and Musarara dates back from 2013 where the two contest on Mazowe West and Musarara has been on the receiving  end amid vote rigging  complaints which the party do not take seriously.

