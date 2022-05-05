Twenty five Malawians illegally enter Zimbabwe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

LUCKY ran out for twenty-five Malawians who illegally entered Zimbabwe enroute South Africa on Thursday.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts where they pleaded guilty for magistrate Chipo Munemero.Prosecutor Rumbidzai Mhandu told the court that on April 22 police in Nyamapanda intercepted a pink commuter ominibus registration number AEJ 0287 being driven by Keneth Mikiri carrying 24 Malawians who illigally entered Zimbabwe on their way to South Africa.When approaching 177 kilometre peg along Harare -Chirundu highway they were intercepted by the police who were working together with ZIMRA and Immigration officials at a roadblock.The foreigners failed to produce legal documents and were arrested.The magistrate slapped the foreigners with four months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.They are to be deported back to Malawi and are currently detained at Mutoko prison awaiting transfer to Harare for processing and deportation.