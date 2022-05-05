Latest News Editor's Choice


Twenty five Malawians illegally enter Zimbabwe

LUCKY ran out for twenty-five Malawians who illegally  entered Zimbabwe enroute South Africa on Thursday.


The matter came to light at Mutoko  magistrates courts  where they pleaded guilty for magistrate Chipo Munemero. 

Prosecutor Rumbidzai Mhandu told the court that on  April 22 police in Nyamapanda intercepted a pink  commuter ominibus registration number AEJ 0287 being driven by Keneth Mikiri carrying 24 Malawians who illigally entered Zimbabwe on their way to South Africa. 

When approaching 177 kilometre  peg along Harare -Chirundu highway they were intercepted  by the police who were working together with ZIMRA and Immigration  officials at a roadblock.

The foreigners  failed to produce legal documents and were arrested. 

The magistrate  slapped the foreigners  with four months imprisonment  which  was wholly suspended for  five years on condition  of good behaviour.

They are to be deported  back to Malawi and are currently detained at Mutoko  prison awaiting  transfer to Harare for processing and deportation.

