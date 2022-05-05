Latest News Editor's Choice


Two die in stampede at Castle Tankard

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO people died on Saturday night in a stampede at the Borrowdale Race Course in Harare during the Castle Tankard musical show.

The pair, Thomas Maarira (44) and Emilia Makoga (43), both of Hatcliffe met their fate in a stampede while leaving the venue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the sad and unfortunate death of two people at Borrowdale Race Course on May 7, 2022 at 2205 hours due to stampede after the Castle Tankard musical performance by Winky D," he said.

"The regrettable incident occurred while people were on their way out of the Race Course. The police express condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public that inquiries are in progress. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to engage organisers of big social gatherings, especially entertainment activities to ensure that a limited number of people is allowed access during musical performances."

Delta Corporation general manager − corporate affairs Patricia Murambinda said in a statement: "The Castle Tankard event organisers, Delta Beverages and Mashonaland Turf Club, participating artists, trade partners and stakeholders are saddened by the reports of fatalities and injuries that occurred at the close of the very successful hosting of the Castle Tankard 2022 edition.

"We are informed that the relevant authorities are conducting investigations and will update the nation at the relevant time. Our hearts and prayers are with you our Castle Tankard family - especially those who lost their loved ones and those nursing injuries."



Source - The Herald
