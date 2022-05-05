Latest News Editor's Choice


Police arrest 10 000 motorists in blitz

by Staff reporter
At least 10 400 motorists have so far been arrested in the ongoing police operation named "Respect other Road Users", which is targeting those who continue flouting traffic rules and regulations.

On Saturday alone, a total of 709 motorists were arrested countrywide.

The operation is aimed at restoring order on the road.

Driving vehicles without number plates, driving against the flow of traffic, going through red robots, among other offences, are punishable under the operation.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"On May 7, 2022, police arrested 709 motorists throughout the country on the operation ‘Respect Other Road Users/Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/ Hloniphani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo', bringing the cumulative arrests to 10 480," he said.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterated that all unregistered vehicles whether Government-owned or belonging to any political will be impounded during the ongoing operation aimed at restoring order on the roads countrywide.

"The ZRP reiterates that all vehicles whether Government-owned, individual-owned, company or institution and political party-owned should display registration plates while moving on the roads and in public places.

"Any vehicle not displaying registration plates in clear contravention of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, Chapter 13:14 will be impounded by the police with owners facing the due process of the law. No negotiations, pleas or excuses will be entertained by police officers on the ground or at the command level," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said motorists were expected to lead by example and comply in order to promote road safety and the maintenance of law and order in the country.

Asst Comm Nyathi said family and private-owned cars should not be used to engage in pirating activities to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the country's roads.

Recently, police expressed concern over some prominent people and politicians who continued to drive unregistered top-of-the-range cars warning that the ongoing operation targeting such vehicles was continuing.

According to law, such vehicles should be registered and police said anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested without fear or favour.

In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said they were concerned by the conduct of some of the owners, especially prominent persons and political figures driving such vehicles.

Permanent number plates are now also available at border posts, so anyone importing a vehicle now buys the permanent plates as they clear their car through customs with temporary plates no longer issued or needed.

