Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Long-distance buses start ferrying urban commuters today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation (ZPTO) has applauded Government for liberalising the public transport sector and allowing the importation of buses duty-free saying the move is set to ease transport challenges in the country.

ZPTO assured the nation that starting today, long distance buses will start by ferrying urban commuters to work in the morning before embarking on their usual trips.

In the evening, the same buses will also assist in ferrying people back home.

On Saturday, President Mnangagwa announced the lifting of a ban on private players in the public transport sector with operators set to benefit from a duty-free importation scheme for buses valid for a year.

He said this while addressing the nation on measures adopted by Government to restore confidence in the economy following unjustified price hikes recently.

ZPTO chairman Mr Sam Nanhanga said the development will result in more buses being imported to ease transport challenges.

"We welcome the move by the President as it will go a long way in improving the public transport system. We would also want to applaud President Mnangagwa for the duty-free importation facility which is set to run for 12 months," Mr Nanhanga said.

He said this move was going to see more people importing buses without any hassles.

Mr Nanhanga said from today, transporters will complement Zupco by releasing more buses to ferry passengers to and from work.

"As private players, starting from tomorrow (today) we are going to release more buses countrywide to ferry people especially in urban areas to alleviate the transport problems that they are facing. We assure the nation that the buses are there and the transport situation is going to improve," he said.

President Mnangagwa said private players will complement Zupco in ferrying passengers.

"Government is proceeding to open up the public transport system for other players in order to complement the services being provided by Zupco, in line with the reduction in Covid-19 cases and the subsequent opening up of the economy.

"To complement the above measures, Government will allow for the duty-free importation for a period of 12 months, for vehicles which meet regulations to be issued.

"The liberalisation of the public transport system shall be done under terms and conditions to be published by Government.

"The police would need to ensure that law and order is adhered to as the behaviour on our roads needs to be seriously attended to.

"Non-adherence to the rules and regulations to be gazetted will not be tolerated," President Mnangagwa said.

Government has been working to improve availability of public transport following challenges that have been faced by the commuting public lately.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development last week doubled hire fees for kombis from $10 000 to $20 300 to motivate private players to join the franchise.

Negotiations for a review of hire fees for privately-owned high-volume buses are ongoing and will likely be completed this week.

Privately-owned commuter omnibuses recently withdrew from the franchise citing low hire fees and a growing payment backlog.

The development comes after ZUPCO reached an agreement with local transport operators that could help end transport challenges that have been bedevilling commuters in Harare and other major cities in the past few weeks.

Among the agreements reached, private buses plying long distances will now first ferry urban commuters to work during the morning rush hour before they travel to their normal routes.

In the evening, the same long route buses will be committed to servicing commuters during the evening peak hours.

The addition of long distance buses is a welcome respite for commuters who have been enduring long periods queuing for public transport and in desperation, have fallen prey to pirate transport operators who charge extortionate fares.

There are thousands of private buses that service long-distance routes and their addition to the Zupco fleet is expected to ease the transport challenges.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zupco, #Deal, #Commuters

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa says he is on course to upstage Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zanu-PF Conference exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

Activist sues Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Bulawayo council rangers go on rampage

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

EU against Zimbabwe's own Patriot Act

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's govt succumbs to pressure

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa in secret visit to Marange

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zanu-PF quakes over shutdown

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's CCC in by-election landslide

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mwonzora plays down Zanu-PF links

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimdollar measures show desperation'

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Examination fees shocker

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

'Killer' soldier granted bail

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Student teachers join shutdown campaign

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe patriotism being bastardised

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC needs complete overhaul

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Govt should restore teachers' dignity

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Let's shut down Zimbabwe!

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Draw derails Dembare

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Kombis back on the road

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zupco deal: The cost of corruption

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwean commuters bear brunt of police, motorists' war

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murky Zupco deal backfires

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Police guarantee public security

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bosso fans call for coach Mandla Mpofu to leave

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Joyce Banda in Zimbabwe for groundbreaking ceremony

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Govt not withdrawing US$175 civil servants benefit'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Tsvangirai estate: Workers claim US$150 000

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police arrest 10 000 motorists in blitz

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Two die in stampede at Castle Tankard

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Twenty five Malawians illegally enter Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1336 Views

The Mundoza tree has become an oracle

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Nicola Faith Dyakonda winners the 2022 Girls in ICT hackathon held at the University of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ministers clash in ZANU PF factionalism

19 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Woman stabs best friend for bedding her husband

20 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo: are Matabeles co-owners of Zimbabwe?

20 hrs ago | 1192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days