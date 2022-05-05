Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Liberty Mufandaedza, the council's Engineer Cleophas Mupereki and nine others have been suspended with immediate effect, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Sources familier with the development said there was an urgent council meeting called by Human resource committee which suspend the suspects on graft allegations."We had an urgent meeting today where we notified by the Human Resource Committee that the council officials have been suspended with immediate effect," said the source.Investigations by Bulawayo24.com proved that Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe who is also Mazowe West legislator was protecting the suspects from being prosecuted after they allegedly illegally dished out residential stands to ZANU PF youths alligned to the Minister.It is further alleged that that the suspended officials were part of Kazembe's campaign team on the ended chaotic provincial party elections between him and his enemy Tafadzwa Musarara.Residents expressed joy on the suspension but blasted Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for failing to apprehend the suspended officials after investigating them."We are happy that finally the corrupt council workers have been suspended but it is baffling to note that ZACC failed to apprehend them because they are close to Kazembe," said Lucia Zhou.ZANU PF councillors at MRDC are divided as some are alligned to Kazembe while others are alligned to Musarara hence there is a lot of chaos at the local authority.