Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare brace for Bosso clash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya says motivation should not be a problem for his players as they warm up  for the big match against old rivals Highlanders at the weekend.

The Harare giants were held to a frustrating draw by basement side Bulawayo City on Sunday, missing the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the log standings to four
points.

The former midfielder admitted that he found it difficult to motivate his high-flying team for the match against Bulawayo City.

He faced the same challenge against another relegation struggler WhaWha in the previous match when Dynamos managed a last gasp scrappy 2-1 victory despite creating a handful of chances.

"The mentality is what we have to work on, but believe you me, we may not need to motivate these guys against Highlanders," Ndiraya said.

"They (players) know how big the game is. It was really a struggle to motivate the players for the past two matches. The Highlanders game is a big match, one which the players really look forward to every week. We may not really be involved in terms of motivating the players this week. We will have to be strong and try to get a result in Bulawayo."

The point that Dynamos got in Sunday's draw put them on 30 points, two above Chicken Inn who also dropped two points on Saturday.

Ndiraya was left frustrated by the lethargic approach his players took against City, blowing numerous chances that came their way, including a penalty.

King Nadolo gave Dynamos the lead just before the hour mark and the home side had a chance to kill off the match when they were awarded a penalty with eight minutes remaining.

Albert Eonde fluffed the chance, and City took full advantage to score an equaliser at the other end.

Ndiraya has challenged his strikers to be more clinical.

"We created so many chances against Bulawayo City, the same way we did against WhaWha. In other matches we played I don't remember us creating so many chances than what we have done in the last two weeks. We are working on our finishing and hopefully in the next match we can be clinical in front of goal."

He was also disappointed with the manner his team conceded against City and WhaWha from corner kicks.

"Two so-called small teams scoring against us with the way we played against them is quite disappointing. It goes down to the issue of concentration. If you look at our concentration against Bulawayo City, compared to when we played, for example, Manica Diamonds, you can see it was quite different. It's the approach and mentality towards these matches (against the so-called small teams) which is really concerning. It is something that we have to go and work on at training, putting in more time and hopefully we can get results."

Week 14 fixtures

Friday: Yadah v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Tenax CS (Baobab), Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), WhaWha v Harare City (Ascot)

Sunday: Caps United v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Sakubva), Triangle United v Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo)

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Bosso, #Dembare, #PSL

Comments


Must Read

Bosso coach says he doesn't have depth

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zambia acting as a strategic hub for US military operation in the region

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mthwakazi symbol removed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport billboard

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Pachedu's shutdown suffers monumental flop?

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Uproar over police bosses hefty perks

3 hrs ago | 1065 Views

ZAPU treasurer general quits

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Zimbabwe army will step in if Zanu-PF loses in 2023, calls for dialogue'

3 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Harare govt removes shield signage at Joshua Mqabuko Airport

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Armed security thwarted protests?

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF identifies Zimbabwe's security threat

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission demands proof of how it 'rigs' elections

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Teenager dies during Nyau dance ritual

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Govt moves to compensate depositors

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt killing Zimdollar'

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa on pricing

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Bulawayo's informal sector overregulated'

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

AMH journalists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

BCC ropes in private players on roads

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Beitbridge Border Post project on course

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans ignore national shutdown calls

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Nightshifts at Lake Gwayi Shangani

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwean athlete forced to forfeit R50 000 in prize money in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

NRZ in US$3,5m rolling stock revamp

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Work to ensure smooth drive to Tsholotsho begins

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Biti regurgitates application

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's activist humiliated

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Stayaway that never was exposes Western puppets

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

5 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Macheso remembers departed music legends

15 hrs ago | 892 Views

Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

15 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Liquor hubs should contribute funds to psychiatric centres

20 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days