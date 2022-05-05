Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra installs automated systems to curb corruption

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority has installed four automated systems in various entry and exit points of the country to curb corruption.

ZIMRA ICT Director Shamu Moyo recently said they were making frantic efforts to eliminate human involvement at the Zimbabwean borders.

"ZIMRA's thrust is to have fully Automated Customs and Tax administration systems. This should reduce human interaction hence opportunities for corruption and also to maximise revenue collection. We implemented the Comprehensive Digitalisation strategy for anchoring transformation. We also have Specific Projects targeted at fighting and reducing corruption, reducing human interface, reducing manual processing and employing technology for surveillance and monitoring, " Moyo said.

Moyo said they have so far managed to implement about four automative systems which is set to reduce corruption.

"We have the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) whose function is sealing and tracking of commercial trucks and transiting vehicles, the sealing reduces dumping of Goods and fuel in the Country motor vehicles. The second one is the e-TIP (Electronic Temporary Import Permit) and it allows travellers to process their TIP electronically thus avoiding human intervention which create room for corruption," Moyo said.

"Thirdly is the Road Manifest and Quota Management which is used in improved controls on Road Cargo manifest and improved efficiency through removal of manual capturing avoiding human intervention which created room for corruption. Lastly we have the Whistle Blower 34B Cases (Phase 1) which is used for Automated Whistle Blowing Payment Process – triggers and alert."

ZIMRA Acting Commissioner General Regina Chinamasa pleaded with the public to report or inform them on any corruption they may spot on any occasion.

"As Zimra, we require information that can assist us to deal with the corruptions scourge. We appeal to you our stakeholders to report corruption through the use of the whistle blower facilities and other information exchange –platforms," Chinamasa said.

Chinamasa said Zimra remains committed to the fight against corruption through implementation of life style audits, corruption risk assessment tool, investigations and audit of tax evasion, illicit trade practices, smuggling and sanctioning of proceeds of crime.

Bulawayo Minister of State Judith Ncube said she is grateful that Zimra is also making effort of fighting corruption in the country.

"I am pleased that Zimra has decided to lead the fight against corruption by creating these important multi- sectoral platforms that all for Powerful, Painful Conversations (PPC) around a difficult subject matter. Corruption is everywhere and corruption must be fought not only from the corridors of power inn government but from the private sector," Ncube said.

She said the idea that corruption is something that exists only in government institutions is a flawed idea that limits a more robust and holistic confrontation of the challenges that corruption besets on our economy and shared quality of life.

This comes after Zacc revealed that it was going after officials at Zimra, whom it accuses of fuelling corruption at the borders.

The anti-graft body said the country's borders had become enablers of high-level criminal activity, including drug trafficking, livestock theft, money-laundering and smuggling of minerals, which it says is costing the country about US$1,8 billion per annum in illicit financial flows.

Zacc has lately been targeting cross-border transporters to stop rampant smuggling of goods and human trafficking.

The sting operation has irked transport operators, who feel they were being unfairly treated.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mwonzora calls for POLAD reconstitution

33 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwean becomes Corby town's first ever black mayor

33 mins ago | 107 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says bank lending ban 'temporary'

49 mins ago | 121 Views

Bosso coach says he doesn't have depth

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

Dembare brace for Bosso clash

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zambia acting as a strategic hub for US military operation in the region

8 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mthwakazi symbol removed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport billboard

8 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Pachedu's shutdown suffers monumental flop?

8 hrs ago | 886 Views

Uproar over police bosses hefty perks

8 hrs ago | 2447 Views

ZAPU treasurer general quits

8 hrs ago | 906 Views

'Zimbabwe army will step in if Zanu-PF loses in 2023, calls for dialogue'

9 hrs ago | 3282 Views

Harare govt removes shield signage at Joshua Mqabuko Airport

9 hrs ago | 559 Views

Armed security thwarted protests?

9 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF identifies Zimbabwe's security threat

9 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission demands proof of how it 'rigs' elections

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

Teenager dies during Nyau dance ritual

9 hrs ago | 648 Views

Govt moves to compensate depositors

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt killing Zimdollar'

9 hrs ago | 668 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa on pricing

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Bulawayo's informal sector overregulated'

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

AMH journalists granted bail

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

BCC ropes in private players on roads

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Beitbridge Border Post project on course

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabweans ignore national shutdown calls

9 hrs ago | 125 Views

Nightshifts at Lake Gwayi Shangani

9 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean athlete forced to forfeit R50 000 in prize money in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

NRZ in US$3,5m rolling stock revamp

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Work to ensure smooth drive to Tsholotsho begins

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Biti regurgitates application

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa's activist humiliated

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Stayaway that never was exposes Western puppets

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

10 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Macheso remembers departed music legends

20 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

20 hrs ago | 1654 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days