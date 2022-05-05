Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean becomes Corby town's first ever black mayor

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Corby Town Council, in North Northamptonshire, was Monday night expected to elect the town's first ever black mayor.

Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto was due to be formally given the role at a meeting at the Corby Cube, where Cllr Leanne Buckingham will become the new deputy mayor.

Cllr Chikoto, known to many as Taffy, served as deputy mayor last year becoming Corby's first ever black deputy mayor in the process.

He said: "I feel native to Corby. Having lived here now for as long as I have, I wouldn't trade it for anything.

"It's an honour being elected mayor in a foreign land and it's a huge honour being able to represent the community.

"It means a lot being elected as the first ever black mayor in Corby. People are moving on and times are changing, which is great. It's exciting for the community. Everyone can feel included, this is not just for me."

And it's a diverse year for Corby as new deputy mayor Cllr Leanne Buckingham is a lesbian.

She said: "It's an amazing year for diversity.

"I'm also really excited for Taffy. I respect him a lot, he's really passionate about youth and community - something we both have in common.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Cllr Chikoto will have lived in Corby for 17 years as of June 2.

He has served on the town council for a year and initially became interested in politics because he wants to help young people.

He said he is passionate about empowering young children from underprivileged backgrounds.

He said: "I want to give young people purpose and create opportunities for them."

His chosen charity is Lakelands Hospice, which provides palliative and end of life care, free of charge, for people in Corby and the surrounding villages that live with life-limiting conditions.

Cllr Chikoto said: "They do amazing work and I want to be able to do something great for them."

Cllr Mark Pengelly said: "Corby was built on immigrants so I'm really proud to have Taffy as our new mayor.

"I've known him for a few years and I know he'll make Corby proud."

Source - northantstelegraph
More on: #Mayor, #Corby, #Black

Comments


Must Read

Mwonzora calls for POLAD reconstitution

31 mins ago | 112 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says bank lending ban 'temporary'

47 mins ago | 120 Views

Zimra installs automated systems to curb corruption

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Bosso coach says he doesn't have depth

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

Dembare brace for Bosso clash

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zambia acting as a strategic hub for US military operation in the region

8 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mthwakazi symbol removed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport billboard

8 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Pachedu's shutdown suffers monumental flop?

8 hrs ago | 886 Views

Uproar over police bosses hefty perks

8 hrs ago | 2446 Views

ZAPU treasurer general quits

8 hrs ago | 904 Views

'Zimbabwe army will step in if Zanu-PF loses in 2023, calls for dialogue'

8 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Harare govt removes shield signage at Joshua Mqabuko Airport

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Armed security thwarted protests?

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF identifies Zimbabwe's security threat

8 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission demands proof of how it 'rigs' elections

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

Teenager dies during Nyau dance ritual

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

Govt moves to compensate depositors

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt killing Zimdollar'

9 hrs ago | 665 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa on pricing

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

ZNA disowns shoplifting 'soldier'

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Bulawayo's informal sector overregulated'

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

AMH journalists granted bail

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

BCC ropes in private players on roads

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Beitbridge Border Post project on course

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabweans ignore national shutdown calls

9 hrs ago | 125 Views

Nightshifts at Lake Gwayi Shangani

9 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean athlete forced to forfeit R50 000 in prize money in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

NRZ in US$3,5m rolling stock revamp

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Work to ensure smooth drive to Tsholotsho begins

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League conference preps pace up

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Biti regurgitates application

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa's activist humiliated

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Stayaway that never was exposes Western puppets

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Minister Kazembe's corrupt allies suspended

10 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Macheso remembers departed music legends

20 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Johanne Masowe church donates vehicle to CCA

20 hrs ago | 1654 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days