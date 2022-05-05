Fake prophet's goblin plan backfires

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A fake prophet from Hopely, Harare's plan to plant a monitor lizard in Glendale Mashonaland Central province purporting it to be a goblin hit the brick wall after residents denounced his motive.Charlse Muto had to be saved by the police after Glendale residents threatened to severely assault him.He was arrested after he tried to defraud Caroline Njaravani of US$50 after he tried to trick her by planting a monitor lizard which he said was a goblin.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates court yesterday where Muto appeared before magistrate Charity Maunga.The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on independence day Muto approached Caroline and asked for a place to sleep which he was offered.The next day he woke up and told Caroline that he was going to the next farm and would return late.When Caroline went to bed around 10 pm with her husband they saw a moving monitor lizard in their bedroom.When the couple was still in shock Muto arrived and upon entering the couple's bedroom he got into trance claiming to be filled with the holy ghost.He told the couple that the lizard was a goblin and he needed US$50 to remove it.There was pandemonium in the room as the couple accused Muto of being fake.They gave him US$10 and an itel phone before residents of Glendale surrounded the house conderming Muto.Quizzed on the lizard by the angry mob he admitted that he had planted the lizard in search of money.The crowd surrendered him to the police while Caroline filed a fraud charge.Muto will be sentenced on Friday.