WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bishop Joshua Maponga has reacted to the social media frenzy which occurred after a picture of him in a wheelchair emerged on social media.
The picture which was taken at an airport has been circulating on social media.

In the picture, Maponga's little finger on his left hand is wrapped in a white bandage and his left knee appears as if it's swollen.



Source - online

Comments


