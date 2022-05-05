Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
United Arab Emirates billionaire investor Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, who is back in the country to ensure the implementation of projects agreed during his visit last month, has said the country offers vast untapped investment opportunities.

Mr Mulk led a strong delegation of investors that had dinner with President Mnangagwa at the State House last night.

After meeting with the President, who was accompanied at the dinner by Vice President Chiwenga, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, Mr Mulk said some projects that were agreed on during his last visit are already being implemented.

Altogether billions of dollars will be invested into the country, the investors said.

More importantly, Mr Mulk brought in more investors drawn across the Middle East under the banner Zimbabwe Global Investment.

Speaking at a local hotel last night, Mr Mulk who is the chairman of the organisation said the investors were ready to work with the Zimbabwean Government.

"This was a promise to President Mnangagwa that we are committed to invest in Zimbabwe and not just me, but my friends. They are all committed to investment and we are here to execute what we promised," he said.

Phoenix Group Chief Executive Sami Syed said they were in the country to assist in setting up industries in the food chain sector.

Mulk Holdings vice chairman Mr Nawab Adnan Ul Mulk said they hope to launch the official crypto coin for Zimbabwe soon.

Other investors including Javaid Farooqui, Victor Cocchia, and JK Group of Companies executives said they were ready to invest in various sectors ranging from agriculture, mining and the manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr George Bishi who was among the locals who received the delegation said this was a good initiative of trying to connect and put Zimbabwe on the world map in terms of investment as a safe destination for foreign direct investment.

"I think it is going to go a long way in fostering relations between Zimbabwe and the outside world and in this case the Middle East," he said.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

10 mins ago | 25 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

12 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

13 mins ago | 29 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

13 mins ago | 17 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

16 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

17 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

18 mins ago | 6 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

19 mins ago | 2 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

20 mins ago | 12 Views

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

20 mins ago | 16 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

20 mins ago | 13 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

1 hr ago | 211 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

11 hrs ago | 1570 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

11 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

12 hrs ago | 552 Views

Man City 'reach agreement' to sign £51m Haaland

16 hrs ago | 572 Views

87-year-old man goes missing

16 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe faces implosion

16 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Zimbabwe freezes registration of new NGOs

16 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T connive to sell Harare golf courses

16 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa, Ncube fret over failing economy

16 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Fake prophet's goblin plan backfires

17 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mwonzora calls for POLAD reconstitution

18 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zimbabwean becomes Corby town's first ever black mayor

18 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says bank lending ban 'temporary'

18 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimra installs automated systems to curb corruption

18 hrs ago | 1134 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days