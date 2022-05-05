Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
The decentralisation of the electronic passports (e-passports) continued yesterday, with a bio-enrolment centre being launched in Chitungwiza.

The opening of the centre follows the launch of the e-passport by President Mnangagwa on December 14 last year.

E-passport services were brought to Chitungwiza district by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, through the Civil Registry Department, in recognition of its position as the third largest urban settlement in the country in terms of population size.

The availability of the service to Chitungwiza is bound to benefit surrounding communities, including Stoneridge, Hopley, Seke, Mahusekwa and Beatrice.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Mr Aaron Nhepera, who represented Minister Kazembe Kazembe, said the new generation e-passport had enhanced security features that mitigate against counterfeit and illegal migration activities, among other things.

"It is noteworthy that to be able to apply for a passport, one needs to be in possession of other source documents such as birth certificates and national identity cards," he said.

"These documents are critical in a citizen's life as they confer upon individuals the right to participate in the economic, political and social development of the country," he said.

Mr Nhepera said the Civil Registry Department had also embarked on a mobile registration exercise countrywide, with the aim of ensuring that critical documents were accessible to all.

The national mobile registration exercise commenced on April 1 and is expected to end on September 30.

"The exercise is mainly focusing on registration of birth and death certificates and issuance of national identity documents," said Mr Nhepera.

"It is, therefore, incumbent upon us all to ensure that we grab this opportunity to get registered and be able to enjoy our constitutionally-enshrined rights.

"All these achievements have been made possible through a Build Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) arrangement with a private partner. Let me take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to Garsu Pasaulis (GP) for their unrelenting support in our efforts to enhance accessibility of civil registration and travel documents to our citizens and the travelling public."

Registrar-General Mr Henry Machiri said to date, they have established 10 provincial offices, 68 district offices and 202 sub-offices countrywide.

"Services can now be accessed within reasonable time irrespective of one's geographical location," Mr Machiri said.

"All mandatory vital civil registration documents, that is, birth certificates, death certificates and national identity documents are issued at these offices.

"I consider the people of Chitungwiza very lucky as the decentralisation of passport services to district level started with the establishment of Chitungwiza Passport Office in December 2020, and the roll-out of the e-passport services to the district has started with this office," said Mr Machiri.

The cascading of the e-passport services to Chitungwiza District will go a long way in de-congesting the Harare Passport Office.

Mr Machiri said the Department was making efforts to further the roll-out of e-passport services to more district offices to ensure ease of access to travelling documents as they rally towards Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income economy.

Chitungwiza residents were delighted that they will no longer have to travel to the Muchecheterwa Chiwashira Building in Harare to apply for passports as they now have their own centre.

Birth and death certificates as well as national identity cards will be obtained at the centre.

A Chitungwiza resident Mrs Ruth Mahere ululated continuously during the proceedings.

"Going to Harare to apply for passports was a major hurdle for us, but we are happy that we can now do it here. I would like to thank the Government for remembering us," she said.

Mrs Varaidzo Ushendibaba said: "The centre has made it easy for the local residents' movement to apply for passports in different centres. Sometimes we would come back from Harare without even applying for the passports because of the card system which was used in queues and some people were in the habit of selling positions to get in front."

Mr Willie Chimunya said he was happy that the time for the production of ordinary passports had been reduced to seven days.

He also thanked the Government for remembering the people of Chitungwiza.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

10 mins ago | 25 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

12 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

13 mins ago | 29 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

13 mins ago | 18 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

17 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

18 mins ago | 6 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

19 mins ago | 2 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

21 mins ago | 13 Views

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 30 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

1 hr ago | 211 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

11 hrs ago | 1570 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

11 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

12 hrs ago | 552 Views

Man City 'reach agreement' to sign £51m Haaland

16 hrs ago | 572 Views

87-year-old man goes missing

16 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe faces implosion

16 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Zimbabwe freezes registration of new NGOs

16 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T connive to sell Harare golf courses

16 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa, Ncube fret over failing economy

16 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Fake prophet's goblin plan backfires

17 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mwonzora calls for POLAD reconstitution

18 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zimbabwean becomes Corby town's first ever black mayor

18 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says bank lending ban 'temporary'

18 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimra installs automated systems to curb corruption

18 hrs ago | 1134 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days