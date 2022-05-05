Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is exhibiting at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) that started yesterday in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

ZTA head corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said they were using the exhibition as an opportunity to create awareness on Destination Zimbabwe.

"We intend to maximise our visibility efforts in this market for the destination through showcasing the country's tourism and cultural products as well as promote it as a safe tourism investment destination," said Mr Koti.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing a steady increase in tourist arrivals from the Middle East source markets since 2004.

Mr Koti said they were treating the Middle East market as a "greenfield", hence their efforts would be largely based on creating awareness and visibility.

"We have, in the past, recorded relatively steady tourist inflows of 3 988 in 2004 and at peak, of 10 077 arrivals in 2009, while the figure dropped significantly due to travel restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The growth pre-pandemic had been attributed to promotional campaigns that had been put into effect mostly through participation at various exhibitions including the ATM as well as hosting of media and tour agencies on familiarisation tours," he said.

Participation at travel fairs like the ATM, market specific road shows and digital marketing are the major promotional tools the ZTA is using after Expo 2020 Dubai, to increase destination visibility in the Middle East source markets.

The ATM is a travel and tourism event unlocking business potential within the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals.

Tourism destinations from the Middle East and around the world showcase a diverse range of accommodation options, breathtaking tourism attractions and new airline routes.

The ATM hosts 150 of the industry's top buyers through the Hosted Delegate programme.

The programme is an effective way for buyers looking to expand their business in the Middle East through increased access to the right exhibitors.

It is one of the most established travel trade exhibitions within the Middle East and Gulf region. International buyers from the rest of Middle East, part of Asia, the Pacific, Europe and Africa attend this annual tourism showcase.

Zimbabwe is taking advantage of that to show the region that it is a destination of choice from competitors, South Africa, Nigeria, Seychelles, Mauritius, Tanzania, Zambia, Namibia, Kenya and Ethiopia, who are regular exhibitors.

Destination Zimbabwe enjoys direct flights from the Middle East through Emirates Airlines, RwandAir and Qatar Airways.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zacc, #Zimra, #Buses

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

12 mins ago | 31 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

14 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

14 mins ago | 35 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

15 mins ago | 23 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

17 mins ago | 30 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

18 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

20 mins ago | 7 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

20 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

21 mins ago | 14 Views

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

22 mins ago | 14 Views

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 32 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

1 hr ago | 212 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

11 hrs ago | 1573 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

11 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

12 hrs ago | 553 Views

Man City 'reach agreement' to sign £51m Haaland

16 hrs ago | 573 Views

87-year-old man goes missing

16 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe faces implosion

16 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Zimbabwe freezes registration of new NGOs

16 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T connive to sell Harare golf courses

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa, Ncube fret over failing economy

16 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Fake prophet's goblin plan backfires

17 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mwonzora calls for POLAD reconstitution

18 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zimbabwean becomes Corby town's first ever black mayor

18 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says bank lending ban 'temporary'

18 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimra installs automated systems to curb corruption

18 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days