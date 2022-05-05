Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

by Staff reporter
TELECEL Zimbabwe says it is introducing United States dollar-indexed airtime.

The product, which will be on promotion, will be called "Dollar on Us".

A statement from the firm said the product would enable customers to buy recharge cards in US dollars.

The card will be available from selected Telecel shops, franchises and dealers.

Telecel chief executive officer Angeline Vere said: "The introduction of the Dollar on Us promo is our way of thanking the customers who have stuck with us through thick and thin.

"Over and above that this will help customers who only have US$1 not to worry about changing the money in order to buy airtime to make that very important call."

She encouraged Telecel subscribers to continue using Telecel products and services on offer such as Mega Boost, home wi-fi devices and social bundles as they offer value for money.

The introduction of Dollar on Us promotion will help mitigate the current economic challenges.

Telecel customers can now get voice, data and SMSes using only a single dollar.

The introduction of the Dollar on Us promotion will match the change in the consumer spending habits that have been impacted by rapid technological advancement and dynamic social trends.

The promotional airtime will be able to accommodate all types of phones including the non-smart phones that are in use.

Telecel marketing director Christopher Rubatika said: "When a customer buys airtime worth US$1 they get a 50MB WhatsApp bundle, 100MB of data, 60 minutes of on-net voice calls and 50 SMSes."

Rubatika added that the more a customer buys, the more the benefits they will receive.

He said these benefits would be valid for 24 hours.

"Telecel Zimbabwe is known for its affordable packages and bonuses that most people are looking for," he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
