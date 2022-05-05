Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF yesterday said its newly-elected youth leaders will be sent to the party's Chitepo School of Ideology to prepare them for a "vigorous" campaign ahead of the 2023 polls.The leaders were elected at the party's national youth conference held in Harare last week where they endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zanu-PF 2023 presidential candidate.Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Harare, Zanu-PF commissar Mike Bimha said the youth league would be a key cog when the party rolls out its campaign."Very soon, we are organising orientation time for them. They will also go through the Chitepo School of Ideology orientation and go through team-building exercises so that they bond and work as a team to campaign for the 2023 general elections," Bimha said."We will work closely with them because there is a lot of work for us to do in view of the fact that we have an election. We will give priority to the youth to campaign vigorously for the party and the President."Zanu-PF has in the past largely depended on its youth during election campaigns. The youths have, however, been accused of perpetrating acts of violence against opposition supporters.In 2016, the late President Robert Mugabe turned to the youths at the height of the party's factional fights, with then Zanu-PF youth secretary Kudzai Chipanga organising a "million men" march to shore up support for Mugabe who at the time was facing internal and external revolts.Zanu-PF Masvingo youth chairperson John Paradza was elected deputy secretary for youth affairs at the youth conference.Mnangagwa will handpick his preferred candidate for the youth league secretary."There is no definite time frame for the President to announce the candidate befitting for that position. The President will make his selection when the time is right, and he will then announce who the chosen person is," Bimha added.