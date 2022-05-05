Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A camp opposed to Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Youth League chairman, Tapiwa Masenda, is circulating a vote of no confidence petition to have him removed from the influential post.

As factionalism persists within the ruling party, there are rumours detractors want Masenda booted out for making unilateral co-options of members into the provincial executive organ and nepotism.

He is also accused of disregarding the national elections ranking order by invoking the gender card to elevate Valerie Makonza to post of external affairs secretary ahead of Shepherd Marime, who was relegated to secretary for education.

By the time of publishing, a total of 26 signatures out of possible 40 provincial youth executive members had been appended to the VONC document.

Contacted by NewZimbabwe.com for comment Tuesday, Masenda confirmed the plot to jettison him from the powerful YL post through a petition.

"I am aware of the VONC petition circulating, but this is being spearheaded by people who don't have interests of Zanu-PF at heart but selfish interests," said Masenda.

"Just a few days ago, we had by elections in Kariba in which the party performed dismally, and this has to be worked on. How then do we do that in order to garner the five million votes when we are busy plotting against each other."

Zanu-PF sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com alleged Masenda was bribed by named party bigwigs to disregard the provincial youth conference outcome's ranking order of candidates seconded to contest at the just-ended national YL indaba, thereby sparking disunity.

On the other hand, certain powerful politicians bent on controlling the YL structures are reportedly bankrolling the VONC drive against Masenda.

Chegutu Rural District Council chairman, Tatenda Gwinji, a close ally of Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, is reportedly eyeing the youth chairmanship post.

Gwinji recently lost the national youth league elections, but his handlers want him to have another bite of the cherry inorder to consolidate their power.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Fight, #Zanu-pf, #Youth

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

13 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

15 mins ago | 36 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

16 mins ago | 28 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

18 mins ago | 33 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

18 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

20 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

20 mins ago | 20 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

21 mins ago | 11 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

21 mins ago | 7 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

21 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

22 mins ago | 15 Views

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

23 mins ago | 14 Views

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 32 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

1 hr ago | 212 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

11 hrs ago | 1574 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

12 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

12 hrs ago | 553 Views

Man City 'reach agreement' to sign £51m Haaland

16 hrs ago | 573 Views

87-year-old man goes missing

16 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimbabwe faces implosion

16 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Zimbabwe freezes registration of new NGOs

16 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T connive to sell Harare golf courses

16 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa, Ncube fret over failing economy

16 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Fake prophet's goblin plan backfires

17 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mwonzora calls for POLAD reconstitution

18 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zimbabwean becomes Corby town's first ever black mayor

18 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says bank lending ban 'temporary'

18 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimra installs automated systems to curb corruption

18 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days