Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Struggling medical insurance company Premier Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) will receive a government bailout to clear its debts and improve its balance sheet, vice president Constantino Chiwenga said on Tuesday.

Chiwenga, who is also the health minister, said government employees who make up most of PSMAS' 900,000 customers were struggling to obtain medical services on the strength of a PSMAS health insurance policy.

He said in many instances, hospitals and pharmacies were refusing to honour the membership card, citing non-payment of claims submitted to PSMAS. This has resulted in PSMAS policy holders being required to make payments up-front, often in foreign currency.

Where PSMAS medical aid cards are accepted, significant co-payments are also required, both in respect of consultation fees and the purchase of prescription drugs, he said.

"The government has committed additional financial resources on a monthly basis to ensure the viability of PSMAS and PSMI to deliver on their core mandate. The funds are targeted to retire the debt to PSMI and other third-party service providers," Chiwenga said, without disclosing the size of the bailout.

"That support will extend to PSMI to pay its workforce and procure adequate medical drugs consistently."

He said PSMAS had confirmed to the government that it had accumulated significant debts with service providers.

"Concerned about the failure by employees to access health services posed by this situation, the government urged PSMAS to use a significant proportion of the money from the national treasury to retire the debt owed to the service providers in order to restore the integrity of the PSMAS medical aid card used by employees to access health services," Chiwenga said.

"The restoration of trust will also remove the distress caused by huge shortfalls to service providers that would require civil servants to find the money for co-payments."

Chiwenga assured government workers, who form 90 percent of contributions to PSMAS, that "the government's support for their healthcare needs remains intact and unwavering."

"In addition, effective measures have been and will continue to be undertaken to secure the character and viability of PSMAS which most of them depend on for healthcare services," he said.

The government currently supports each employee who chooses to become a PSMAS member by paying 80 percent of the subscriptions translating to at least US$5 million in employer contribution monthly and US$60 million annually.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

17 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

18 mins ago | 45 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

18 mins ago | 21 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

18 mins ago | 37 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

19 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

20 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

20 mins ago | 36 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

22 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

22 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

23 mins ago | 7 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

24 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

24 mins ago | 21 Views

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

24 mins ago | 6 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

24 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

25 mins ago | 16 Views

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

26 mins ago | 14 Views

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 32 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

1 hr ago | 215 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

11 hrs ago | 1579 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

12 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

12 hrs ago | 554 Views

Man City 'reach agreement' to sign £51m Haaland

16 hrs ago | 574 Views

87-year-old man goes missing

16 hrs ago | 820 Views

Zimbabwe faces implosion

16 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Zimbabwe freezes registration of new NGOs

16 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T connive to sell Harare golf courses

16 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa, Ncube fret over failing economy

16 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Fake prophet's goblin plan backfires

17 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mwonzora calls for POLAD reconstitution

18 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zimbabwean becomes Corby town's first ever black mayor

18 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says bank lending ban 'temporary'

18 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimra installs automated systems to curb corruption

18 hrs ago | 1138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days