Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean farmers looking to cash in on a global boom in medicinal cannabis face a litany of costs and regulatory barriers, but growers like Munyaradzi Nyanungo are betting it will boost their fortunes after decades of economic decline.

The southern African country became one of the first in Africa to legalise the production of medicinal cannabis in 2018, hoping for a fresh income stream of badly needed export dollars, and has issued 57 licences.

With finance coming in from foreign companies like US-based King Kong Organics, black farmers like Nyanungo, 35 - who have struggled to prosper in a moribund economy - are looking to branch out from traditional crops like tobacco into cannabis.

"We stand to sell cannabis at $25 per kilogramme, which is five, six times more than what a good tobacco crop can give you. We are actually sitting on a green gold mine," Nyanungo said.

The global cannabis industry could be worth $272 billion by 2028, according to Barclays analysts, and Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said the country wants at least $1 billion of that - more than it currently makes from its top agricultural export tobacco.

Less harmful alternative

As Africa's biggest tobacco producer, Zimbabwean officials also recognise the need to diversify away from the addictive narcotic that is proven to be ruinous to the health of smokers and those around them.

New fix needed for Malawi economy as tobacco sales plummet

Low prices at auction have left tobacco growers less than optimistic about the future of the industry in one of the poorest countries in the world - Africa's Malawi. Here, tobacco represents 70 percent of the nation's export income. But some tobacco growers are opting to cultivate other cash crops - including cannabis, with hopes of higher profits.

Cannabis is seen as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes and its cannabidiol (CBD) widely accepted as a natural remedy.

But challenges remain, not least the huge cost of getting set up amid tight regulations, such as the requirement to use a greenhouse to meet the criteria for "organically grown" cannabis - necessary to be able to sell it to the medical market.

Nyanungo said, trimming the distinctive fan-shaped leaves on his farm:

A greenhouse is very costly.

"This entire greenhouse: you need something around $500 000 just to set up the structure," not including the drip system and seed inputs.

Nyanungo's US-based partner, King Kong Organics, which supplies seed and other inputs, purchased the greenhouses under an off-take agreement that will see the company buying the cannabis crop for processing.

That, he said, brings the cost of growing a single hectare of cannabis up to $2.5 million. He and other producers are currently lobbying the government to relax the rules - and lower the costs.

California cannabis factory eyes federal legalization

A company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California has its sights set high, as demand for marijuana products soar during the pandemic and the expectation for federal legalization grows. Diane To reports.

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, which licences cannabis producers, did not respond to a request for comment.

"If anyone is going to grow medical grade cannabis, it's going to be at their risk because there are too many variables," said Zorodzai Maroveke, CEO and founder of Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust.

Maroveke added:

Still, the rewards could be substantial.

Operating since 2003, Nyanungo's Forest Farm has been growing traditional crops of tobacco and maize, and raising cattle, but acquired the cannabis licence in 2020. Of his 80 farm hands, 20 now work on the cannabis plants.

He expects to earn $2.5 million in profit from the first harvest in August, significantly higher than what he earned from his other crops and livestock.

Source - Reuters
More on: #Mbanje, #Cannabis, #Boom

Comments


Must Read

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

57 mins ago | 313 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

4 hrs ago | 942 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

4 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

4 hrs ago | 432 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

15 hrs ago | 1725 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

16 hrs ago | 661 Views

Man City 'reach agreement' to sign £51m Haaland

19 hrs ago | 617 Views

87-year-old man goes missing

19 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe faces implosion

19 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Zimbabwe freezes registration of new NGOs

19 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T connive to sell Harare golf courses

19 hrs ago | 977 Views

Mnangagwa, Ncube fret over failing economy

19 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Fake prophet's goblin plan backfires

20 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Mwonzora calls for POLAD reconstitution

21 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwean becomes Corby town's first ever black mayor

21 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says bank lending ban 'temporary'

21 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimra installs automated systems to curb corruption

22 hrs ago | 1318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days