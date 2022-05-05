Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ONE South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says he will go to Zimbabwe to support democratic movements that are opposed to the current regime.

Maimane has received criticism on social media and other platforms for "interfering" in Zimbabwean politics.

He has called for a shutdown in Zimbabwe and for South Africans to aid the process of change in the neighbouring country.

Many Zimbabweans are living in other countries because of the poor economic and political conditions that have persisted for years in Zimbabwe.

"I will even myself go to Zimbabwe to help them campaign against. I am assisting to ensure there is a campaign for change in Zimbabwe. I have been having a voice in Swaziland and in Malawi; it's not that it's just Zimbabwe," Maimane said.

Maimane dismissed the attacks on him, saying that he had the right to raise his voice on matters affecting Zimbabweans because Zimbabwe's prosperity was tied to South Africa's prosperity.

"Why should we not stand up when human rights are being abused in Zimbabwe? South Africa does not have a choice, it must stand up. When the South African economy is suffering, South African businesses in Zimbabwe start suffering. This is important as it pertains to the question of regional stability."

Maimane blamed the South African government for sporadic incidents of xenophobia in the country, including intolerance between some foreign nationals living in townships and locals.

Mainane said South Africans were frustrated and had been failed by the government's lack of service delivery.

"When you speak about the plight of immigrants, citizens themselves can't just protect themselves from tyrannical governments. We must realise that our economies are interlinked and ask how we better manage the situation between the two countries," Maimane said.

He said he was disappointed in the manner in which the South African government dealt with matters of conflict on the continent.

"We should be able to engage on these things because diplomacy and foreign policy are impactful to all South Africans. Since the days of diplomacy, South Africa itself had a bad record because it comes from a school of thought that liberation parties should stand together."

Source - iol

Comments


Must Read

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

1 hr ago | 107 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

1 hr ago | 203 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

9 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

9 hrs ago | 660 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

9 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

11 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

11 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

11 hrs ago | 1329 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

11 hrs ago | 768 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

11 hrs ago | 828 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

11 hrs ago | 144 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

11 hrs ago | 380 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

11 hrs ago | 276 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

11 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

22 hrs ago | 1921 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

23 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

23 hrs ago | 761 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days