Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Lands deputy minister and Mbire Member of Parliament, Douglas Karoro, has been implicated in a presidential inputs scam after allegedly acquiring fertiliser from the government programme under the guise that it was meant for farmers in his constituency before selling it off.

This emerged at the Harare magistrates court when Mugove Glen Chidamba, a transporter hired to return some of the bags to Aspindale Depot after the discovery of the fraud, appeared in court yesterday.

 According to the court papers, Karoro advised the Assistant Manager at GMB Mushumbi that he would collect 700 x 50kg bags of Compound D fertiliser for his constituency in February this year and supplied the manager with details of the trucks that would collect the fertiliser.

Jerry Phiri approached Widdorn Chiodza who paid USD10, 700 for the 700 bags and agreed the balance would be used to cover the transportation. Phiri reportedly took the money to the deputy minister.   

On April 21, the court heard, Chiodza went to GMB Mushumbi and was issued a goods dispatch voucher in Karoro's name and collected the fertiliser.

The accused then sold 200 bags to different customers in Harare and did not deliver the fertilizer to GMB Mushumbi.

When the GMB Aspindale manager learnt that the consignment had not reached GMB Mushumbi Depot he quizzed Karoro who then hatched a plan with Chidamba to conceal the fraud.

When Karoro learnt that the matter had been reported to the police, he tried to recover the fertiliser from Chiodza but only got 400 bags and sourced the outstanding 300 bags from the black market.    

To cover up the offence, the accused returned 200 bags of Ammonium Nitrate, 132 x 50kg Super Fert, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and 69 x 50kg Super Fert, Cotton Top Dressing Calcium Ammonium Nitrate misrepresenting that it was the same fertiliser they had collected from the same Depot on April 25, 2022.

The 300 bags were labelled Compound D Farm and City Fert so Karoro and the accused took the fertiliser to Aspindale Depot and tried to swap them with Ammonium Nitrate and the depot manager agreed after he was told they were from GMB Mushumbi.

After testing, however, it emerged the fertiliser was mixed with soil, prejudicing GMB of US$14,400.

Chidamba's bail ruling is today.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

1 hr ago | 107 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

1 hr ago | 251 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

9 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

9 hrs ago | 660 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

9 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

11 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

11 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

11 hrs ago | 1329 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

11 hrs ago | 768 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

11 hrs ago | 828 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

11 hrs ago | 144 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

11 hrs ago | 380 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

11 hrs ago | 276 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

11 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

22 hrs ago | 1921 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

23 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

23 hrs ago | 761 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days