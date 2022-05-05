Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A 76-year-old Nyanga man has asked a traditional leader to return his livestock and money which he paid as punishment after his 15-year-old grandson was convicted and fined for allegedly violating an odd traditional custom of wearing red colours during the rainy season.

Fungai Mushonga, the Headman for Tamunesa village in Nyanga District in Manicaland province on 7 January 2022 took the unprecedented and bizarre decision in which he ordered 76-year-old Peter Makunura to pay four goats, two chickens and US$20 after faulting him for allowing his 15 year-old grandson, who had visited him, to wear a red cap during the rainy season, a practice which is outlawed in the village.

Makunura was also charged for undermining authority of the Headman by not presenting himself at a primary court session, where he was supposed to answer to the frivolous charges.

The 76 year-old Makunura has now engaged Kelvin Kabaya and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who recently filed an application for review of the proceedings presided over by Mushonga and seeking to set aside the absurd decision of the primary court.

In the application, Kabaya and Tavagadza argued that Mushonga's decision to summon a minor child to appear in court without his guardian and to permit the Messenger of Court to attach and take into execution Makunura's property, when he was never a party to the proceedings and was never summoned to appear in the primary court, was grossly irregular as to amount to an illegality.

The human rights lawyers also contended that the decision by Mushonga to enter a judgment in default in circumstances involving a minor child was grossly irregular as to induce a sense of shock and revulsion.

Kabaya and Tavagadza want Mushonga's judgment to be set aside and that he be ordered to pay back the four goats, two chickens and US$20 to Makunura.

In his defence, Mushonga, who is opposing the application, argued that it is taboo in his jurisdiction for his subjects to "wear red clothing during the rainy season" and that he could not ascertain the age of Makunura's grandson for him to realise that he was a minor.

Nyanga Magistrate Notebulgar Muchineripi is yet to hand down judgment on Makunura's application.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

1 hr ago | 52 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

1 hr ago | 204 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

9 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

9 hrs ago | 660 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

9 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

11 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

11 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Mnangagwa's 'paranoid' measures roundly condemned

11 hrs ago | 1329 Views

July Moyo accused of abusing devolution funds

11 hrs ago | 768 Views

Man loses livestock, US$20 to headman as fine for wearing red clothes during rainy season

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

'Stayaways not likely to work in Zimbabwe'

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zanu-PF organises youth indoctrination classes

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Telecel charms market with 'Dollar on Us'

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank clarifies lending directive

11 hrs ago | 828 Views

Consultancy firm charged with fraud

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Govt sued for detaining minors

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Rural communities shun COVID-19 vaccine

11 hrs ago | 144 Views

Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to miss 2022 GDP forecast

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Zimbabwe's ban on bank lending null and void'

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dollar o'clock: Should Zimbabwe axe its faltering currency again?

11 hrs ago | 380 Views

Beitbridge carriageway gets attention after years of neglect

11 hrs ago | 276 Views

Schools sport remains on hold

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

RBZ extends loan ban to individuals, corporates

11 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa meets former Malawi leader

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Destination Zimbabwe campaign goes to Dubai

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zacc, Zimra impound 17 buses

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chiwenga consoles Siyachitema family

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

e-passport centre opens in Chitungwiza, will it come to Gwanda?

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zesa unit surpasses output target

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

More investors flock into Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Why others will land man on Mars whilst we still 'struggle to cross the street!'

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

WATCH: Maponga reacts to social media

22 hrs ago | 1921 Views

PHOTO: Bishop Maponga's wheelchair picture causes a stir

23 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Elon Musk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

23 hrs ago | 761 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days