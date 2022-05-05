Zimbabwe, Russia deepen relations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's bilateral relations with Russia are set to deepen with the country offering to start training local medical doctors as part of efforts to strengthen the healthcare sector.Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov yesterday said discussions had touched on various areas, but with particular focus on healthcare."Today (yesterday) I had the privilege to discuss with the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care on prospects of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Zimbabwe in various spheres but with focus on healthcare."I informed the Vice President of the proposal from the Russian side to offer training programmes for Zimbabwean medical doctors and I received very positive response in this regard," he said.Ambassador Krasilnikov said the two had also discussed other issues including the two countries' efforts on the international arena and within the World Health Organisation.Besides collaboration in the health sector, Zimbabwe and Russia have relations in areas such as mining, education and agriculture.They also share deep historical relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle.Ambassador Krasilnikov said he had also briefed VP Chiwenga on the latest developments around the special military operation by Russia in Ukraine."I expressed the gratitude of my country for the Government and the people of Zimbabwe for the great support and solidarity we have been receiving since the launch of the special military operation," he added.