Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen relations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's bilateral relations with Russia are set to deepen with the country offering to start training local medical doctors as part of efforts to strengthen the healthcare sector.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov yesterday said discussions had touched on various areas, but with particular focus on healthcare.

"Today (yesterday) I had the privilege to discuss with the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care on prospects of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Zimbabwe in various spheres but with focus on healthcare.

"I informed the Vice President of the proposal from the Russian side to offer training programmes for Zimbabwean medical doctors and I received very positive response in this regard," he said.

Ambassador Krasilnikov said the two had also discussed other issues including the two countries' efforts on the international arena and within the World Health Organisation.

Besides collaboration in the health sector, Zimbabwe and Russia have relations in areas such as mining, education and agriculture.

They also share deep historical relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle.

Ambassador Krasilnikov said he had also briefed VP Chiwenga on the latest developments around the special military operation by Russia in Ukraine.

"I expressed the gratitude of my country for the Government and the people of Zimbabwe for the great support and solidarity we have been receiving since the launch of the special military operation," he added.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as Vodacom SA boss raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabwean pupils to learn and manufacture guns

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa cleared in controversial land deal

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa challenger arrested

3 hrs ago | 1267 Views

'Drop in voter numbers disturbing'

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Parly summons Kazembe over spikes

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa in airport scandal application thrown out

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chinotimba says Mnangagwa wants to get rid of him

3 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zimbabwe is shut for business

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bonus row at Dynamos

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Matiza's widow in estate wrangle

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Tsholotsho RDC to acquire a fire tender

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MPs demand action on stolen COVID-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Soldiers run amok in Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe govt drafting regulations for kombis

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

BCC councillors push for more boreholes

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Apostolic sect dumps child marriages

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League members jostle ahead of congress

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Nurses unmoved by govt threats

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

RBZ threatens to 'name, shame' borrowers

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

PTUZ appeals high exam fees

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Missing truck' driver charged with copper cables theft

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Money transfer agents warn of massive transaction fee hike

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Harare regrets the hasty removal of the shield signage at Joshua Nkomo airport

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Forex, fuel and airtime for chiefs

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Car accident victims struggle for compensation

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Daring thief raids police and prison camps

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe's idle cannabis licence holders put on notice

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

SADC tackles xenophobia in SA

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Professor Ncube says lending ban to prick the bubble

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mudenda criticises Bretton Woods institutions

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

14 hrs ago | 1148 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

14 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

14 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

14 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

14 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

14 hrs ago | 558 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

21 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

21 hrs ago | 765 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

22 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

24 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

24 hrs ago | 1806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days