Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare regrets the hasty removal of the shield signage at Joshua Nkomo airport

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will prioritise stakeholder engagement in designing permanent signage for the country's airports as it embarks on the exercise to meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

Last Friday, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) removed the shield signage at the J.M. Nkomo International Airport and replaced it with the Government Coat of Arms logo.

Members of the public accused the ACZ of disregarding the cultural significance of the shield.

However, in a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said the shield had been placed as a temporary signage when the airport was upgraded and commissioned in 2013.

Minister Mhona said wider consultations will be conducted before a permanent signage for the J M Nkomo International Airport is adopted.

"ACZ has flighted a tender for the design and installation of standard airport signage.

Wider consultations are ongoing on the best signage which will factor in regional sentiments and desires.

The Ministry, however, regrets the hasty removal of the signage at J.M. Nkomo International without notifying all the stakeholders on the impending action and takes the opportunity to assure the nation that going forward concerns of stakeholders will be a priority in the designs of the signage," said Minister Mhona.

He said since 2015, there has been a concern over poor workmanship of the signage and the rebranding of Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe into ACZ has enabled Government to fix the anomaly.

"The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe would like to inform that it is committed to proper signage at all our airports in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

In this regard the ACZ continues to carry out its mandate of ensuring proper signage at all airports to ICAO standards," said Minister Mhona.

"For the record, the signage at JM Nkomo International Airport was done as a temporary measure following the upgrade of the airport and its commissioning in 2013.

The architect, studio arts, came up with a number of designs for the airport signage.

Consultations were done with the Nkomo Family Trust, culture practitioners within the region, Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development and Cabinet on the matter."

He said since 2015 there has been a concern over poor workmanship of the signage.

"The split of CAAZ into a regulator and operator gave rise to the formation of a new company, the ACZ which assumed the responsibility for the operations and management of all airports J.M.Nkomo included.

ACZ has since then been seized with the matter of improved signage at all our airports and has gone on to erect new signage with Government of Zimbabwe Court of Arms as temporary measure," he said.



Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Shield, #Nkomo, #Airport

Comments


Must Read

Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as Vodacom SA boss raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabwean pupils to learn and manufacture guns

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa cleared in controversial land deal

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa challenger arrested

2 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Drop in voter numbers disturbing'

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Parly summons Kazembe over spikes

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mnangagwa in airport scandal application thrown out

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chinotimba says Mnangagwa wants to get rid of him

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zimbabwe is shut for business

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bonus row at Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Matiza's widow in estate wrangle

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tsholotsho RDC to acquire a fire tender

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

MPs demand action on stolen COVID-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Soldiers run amok in Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe govt drafting regulations for kombis

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

BCC councillors push for more boreholes

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Apostolic sect dumps child marriages

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League members jostle ahead of congress

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Nurses unmoved by govt threats

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

RBZ threatens to 'name, shame' borrowers

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

PTUZ appeals high exam fees

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Missing truck' driver charged with copper cables theft

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Money transfer agents warn of massive transaction fee hike

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Forex, fuel and airtime for chiefs

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Car accident victims struggle for compensation

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Daring thief raids police and prison camps

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe's idle cannabis licence holders put on notice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

SADC tackles xenophobia in SA

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen relations

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Professor Ncube says lending ban to prick the bubble

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mudenda criticises Bretton Woods institutions

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

14 hrs ago | 628 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

14 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

14 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

14 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

14 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

14 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

21 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

21 hrs ago | 765 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

22 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

24 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

24 hrs ago | 1805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days