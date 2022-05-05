Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Money transfer agents warn of massive transaction fee hike

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent imposition of a mandatory 4% Intermediate Monetary Transfer Tax (IMTT) on domestic foreign currency transfers has the potential to double transaction fees being paid by customers, money transfer agents have warned.

The new measures are based on estimates seen causing charges to breach the 10% mark for some of the agents. This means that a customer will part with US$10 on every US$100 per transaction.

The agents said the transacting public had already started panicking and pushing transactions prior to the actual increases which are now expected any time.

The agents had become popular as banks suffered from an acute liquidity crisis that saw depositors unable to withdraw cash.

"This move flies in the face of financial inclusion, how can you say that you are putting 4% charges on transactions and claim you want financial inclusion? Very soon people will prefer to send their money on a bus, imagine if you have to lose US$40 every time you send US$1000 then it makes sense to drive if it's near or to just send on a truck or bus," said a top money transfer agent who requested not to be named for fear of victimisation.

"It's not just about the clients being overcharged, it's also about the risks this poses to our business," said a bank executive who preferred to remain anonymous.

Currently, Mukuru charges 7% with the rest including Banc ABC's City Hopper charging between 3% and 5% of the amount sent. The cheapest was possibly Simbisa Brands's Innbucks which was shut down by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on grounds that it was not registered. Other domestic agents include Access Forex and NBS InstaCash.

"The average Zimbabwean sending money locally is doing so to supplement the income of relatives and loved ones back home. Keeping the cost of personal remittances low is therefore important for the survival of many families.

"Firstly, it puts more money in the pockets of those sending money to relatives within the country. Secondly, it will increase flows through formal channels. Thirdly, it will improve financial access for the most vulnerable segments of our society. High fees place a financial burden on the remitters and on the recipients of the remittances, who receive a smaller amount of the much-needed funds sent by their family members," one of the agents said.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Money, #Fees, #Hike

Comments


Must Read

Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as Vodacom SA boss raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabwean pupils to learn and manufacture guns

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa cleared in controversial land deal

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa challenger arrested

3 hrs ago | 1272 Views

'Drop in voter numbers disturbing'

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Parly summons Kazembe over spikes

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa in airport scandal application thrown out

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chinotimba says Mnangagwa wants to get rid of him

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zimbabwe is shut for business

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bonus row at Dynamos

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Matiza's widow in estate wrangle

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Tsholotsho RDC to acquire a fire tender

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MPs demand action on stolen COVID-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Soldiers run amok in Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zimbabwe govt drafting regulations for kombis

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

BCC councillors push for more boreholes

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Apostolic sect dumps child marriages

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League members jostle ahead of congress

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Nurses unmoved by govt threats

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

RBZ threatens to 'name, shame' borrowers

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

PTUZ appeals high exam fees

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Missing truck' driver charged with copper cables theft

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Harare regrets the hasty removal of the shield signage at Joshua Nkomo airport

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Forex, fuel and airtime for chiefs

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Car accident victims struggle for compensation

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Daring thief raids police and prison camps

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe's idle cannabis licence holders put on notice

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

SADC tackles xenophobia in SA

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen relations

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Professor Ncube says lending ban to prick the bubble

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mudenda criticises Bretton Woods institutions

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

14 hrs ago | 1148 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

14 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

14 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

14 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

14 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

14 hrs ago | 558 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

21 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

21 hrs ago | 765 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

22 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

24 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

24 hrs ago | 1806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days