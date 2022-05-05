Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Missing truck' driver charged with copper cables theft

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A truck driver who was reported missing after an alleged ‘attempted hijack' has been dragged to court charged with stealing copper cables valued at US$750 000.

The Biltrans Transport driver Masimba Murombo (48) who went missing in April was arrested at the weekend.

He appeared in court before Chinhoyi magistrate, Batsirai Madzingira provincial courts on Tuesday and was granted $30 0000 bail.

Murombo was remanded to May 26, 2022 for routine remand.

A Chinhoyi based lawyer who represented Murombo only identified as Dzvove said he was standing in for a colleague over the Murombo court case.

Murombo went missing on 15 April when his truck full of copper was allegedly hijacked and diverted from his Chirundu-Harare highway trip.

The truck was recovered a day later while the copper was also recovered two days afterat a farm near Chegutu.

Investigations showed that Murombo planned the hijak incident to deceive his employers and the police.

Investigations showed that upon arrival at Chirundu Border Post, Murombo disconnected the FM transmitter and Sendem Fleet Management tracker, such that it could not send his movement records to the Biltrans head office.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Missing, #Truck, #Driver

Comments


Must Read

Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as Vodacom SA boss raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabwean pupils to learn and manufacture guns

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mnangagwa cleared in controversial land deal

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa challenger arrested

3 hrs ago | 1274 Views

'Drop in voter numbers disturbing'

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Parly summons Kazembe over spikes

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa in airport scandal application thrown out

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chinotimba says Mnangagwa wants to get rid of him

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zimbabwe is shut for business

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bonus row at Dynamos

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Matiza's widow in estate wrangle

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Tsholotsho RDC to acquire a fire tender

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MPs demand action on stolen COVID-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Soldiers run amok in Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe govt drafting regulations for kombis

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

BCC councillors push for more boreholes

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Apostolic sect dumps child marriages

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League members jostle ahead of congress

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Nurses unmoved by govt threats

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

RBZ threatens to 'name, shame' borrowers

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

PTUZ appeals high exam fees

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Money transfer agents warn of massive transaction fee hike

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Harare regrets the hasty removal of the shield signage at Joshua Nkomo airport

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Forex, fuel and airtime for chiefs

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Car accident victims struggle for compensation

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Daring thief raids police and prison camps

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe's idle cannabis licence holders put on notice

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

SADC tackles xenophobia in SA

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen relations

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Professor Ncube says lending ban to prick the bubble

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mudenda criticises Bretton Woods institutions

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

14 hrs ago | 1148 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

14 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

14 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

14 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

14 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

14 hrs ago | 558 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

21 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

21 hrs ago | 765 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

22 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

24 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

24 hrs ago | 1806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days