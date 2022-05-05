Zanu-PF Women's League members jostle ahead of congress

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
JOSTLING for posts has begun ahead of the Zanu-PF Women's League elective congress set for June with some aspiring candidates already campaigning.

The party set May 15 as the deadline for submission of curriculum vitaes by candidates, while the Womens' League elective congress has been set for June 23 to 26 in Harare under the theme: Total Political, Social and Economic Empowerment for Every Woman by 2030.

The Zanu-PF main wing will also hold its national congress this year.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu's wife Sikhanyisiwe is tipped for the deputy secretary for women's affairs post.

Secretary of the Zanu-PF Womens' League Mabel Chinomona yesterday said: "Aspiring candidates are required to submit their CVs to their respective provinces by May 15, the commissariat department will deploy teams led by central committee members to collect the CVs and submit them to party headquarters on May 16."

The party has also set conditions for people to be considered for the Womens' League national executive posts. These include being a fully paid-up member who has served the party for at least five years.

"If any member from the central committee wishes to stand for election into the women's league national executive, they should first resign from their central committee post," Chinomona said.

Party political commissar Mike Bimha said the politburo and central committewe had approved draft plans for the women's congress.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be elected uncontested at the Zanu-PF congress after the youth league last week  endorsed him as the party's sole presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

