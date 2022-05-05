Latest News Editor's Choice


Apostolic sect dumps child marriages

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Johanne Masowe Wenyenyedzi Nomwe sect says it has abandoned the practice of child marriages.

This was revealed during the launch of the Council of Churches for Africa Women's Fellowship (CCAWF) in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The launch was held under the theme Parents as good shepherds: Celebrating the warm nurturing hands, love, heartfelt life and caring minds.

In an interview, sect leader Herbert Senda said they had donated a vehicle to the CCAWF initiative to co-ordinate awareness campaigns against child marriage across the country.

"There have been several reports about young girls being married off early by the family and those are some of the things that we are trying to talk to people about. As churches we have a role to play as well to help the government achieve its goals," Senda said.

Council of Churches in Africa founder and president Rocky Moyo said: "We will make sure that we go around the country spreading the word and there is much that we will do as a church and like I said, the church has to start fighting this because there is a lot that is happening in the church that people don't know."



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

