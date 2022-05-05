Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC councillors push for more boreholes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO city councillors are considering using devolution funds to drill more boreholes to address the city's perennial water crisis.

In 2019, the city suffered one of its worst water crises, during which 13 people died in Luveve high-density suburb, while thousands were hospitalised after they drank contaminated water.

The situation did not get any better in 2020 after one of the city's dams was decommissioned due to low water levels.

Latest council minutes indicate that councillors have proposed that more boreholes be sunk.

Councillor Felix Mhaka is said to have suggested that the city has enough raw water sources, but pumping was the problem.

"More boreholes should be drilled in the city especially in low-density areas. Not everyone can afford borehole drilling fees because some of the residents are pensioners. Devolution funds could be used.

"Councillor Mzamo Dube's view was that the department of engineering services should investigate the availability of undergroundwater," the minutes read.

Councillor Silas Chigora supported the idea of borehole drilling and stressed the need to conserve water.

Councillor Edwin Ndlovu suggested that sites should be identified for new boreholes.

"Councillor Donaldson Mabutho noted that borehole water could be used for non-potable uses, in order to relieve pressure on treated piped water."

However, deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube reminded councillors that council's mandate was to provide treated piped water to residents.

Ncube said it was not council's mandate to provide borehole water as its quality was not guaranteed. Councillor Febbie Msipa and Alderman Monica Lubimbi said water rationing had been introduced prematurely because the rainy season had not ended yet.

While the city has given assurances that water supply is adequate to last until 2026, many have disputed the assertion.

While dams such as Insiza can last for years, Umzingwane may not. The dam could be decommissioned soon due to low water levels.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #BCC, #Borehole, #Drill

Comments


Must Read

Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as Vodacom SA boss raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabwean pupils to learn and manufacture guns

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa cleared in controversial land deal

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa challenger arrested

3 hrs ago | 1282 Views

'Drop in voter numbers disturbing'

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Parly summons Kazembe over spikes

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa in airport scandal application thrown out

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chinotimba says Mnangagwa wants to get rid of him

3 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zimbabwe is shut for business

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bonus row at Dynamos

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Matiza's widow in estate wrangle

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Tsholotsho RDC to acquire a fire tender

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MPs demand action on stolen COVID-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Soldiers run amok in Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zimbabwe govt drafting regulations for kombis

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Apostolic sect dumps child marriages

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League members jostle ahead of congress

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Nurses unmoved by govt threats

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

RBZ threatens to 'name, shame' borrowers

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

PTUZ appeals high exam fees

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Missing truck' driver charged with copper cables theft

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Money transfer agents warn of massive transaction fee hike

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Harare regrets the hasty removal of the shield signage at Joshua Nkomo airport

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Forex, fuel and airtime for chiefs

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Car accident victims struggle for compensation

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Daring thief raids police and prison camps

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe's idle cannabis licence holders put on notice

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

SADC tackles xenophobia in SA

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen relations

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Professor Ncube says lending ban to prick the bubble

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mudenda criticises Bretton Woods institutions

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

14 hrs ago | 289 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

14 hrs ago | 1149 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

14 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

14 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

14 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

14 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

14 hrs ago | 558 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

15 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

21 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

22 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

24 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

24 hrs ago | 1806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days