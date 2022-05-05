Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa in airport scandal application thrown out

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has dismissed an application filed by legislator Allan Markham against Aurgur Investments and President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the transfer of deed of settlement by the City of Harare.

A High Court application filed Markham, together with a company called Tavonga Savings Scheme and a Harare resident, Jacob Pikicha, on March 10, which challenges a deed of settlement between Augur Investments and Harare City Council, claimed that Mnangagwa's name was used in the process of allocating the land, leading to the "corrupt" deal.

Justice David Mangota in a judgement today however ruled that the respondents had no authority to sue the respondents.

The judge said the applicants sued Mnangagwa in violation of rule 18 of the High Court.

The rule says no summons or other civil processes of the court may be issued out against the President or against any of the judges of the high court without the leave of the court granted on a court application being made for that purpose.

"The respondents succeed in all the three in limine matters which they raised. They showed that the application which sued the President of Zimbabwe without leave of the court is fatally defective and cannot therefore stand," Maniota ruled.

Augur Investments, Tatiana Aleshina, Michael Van Blerk, City of Harare, Local Government minister July Moyo, Doorex Properties, Registrar of Deeds and President of Zimbabwe were cited as the first to ninth respondents.

"They showed further that the applicants lacked the locus standi to sue the respondents and that the suit which was brought against them was /is fraught with material disputes of fact which cannot be resolved on the papers. The application is therefore dismissed with costs," Mangota added.

"I am satisfied that applicants who are total strangers to the respondents do not have the requisite locus to sue the latter. Their suit was/is akin to a leap into the dark, so to speak. It hanged on nothing. It was therefore completely devoid of merit."

"They have no one but themselves to blame for the course which they adopted. A litigant is entitled to seek relief by way of notice of motion. The application is, therefore, dismissed with costs."

The deed of settlement was signed on May 28, 2019 following the alleged intervention of Moyo, who according to court papers, claimed to have been sent by the President.

It was signed after protracted legal battles between Augur Investments owned by Ken Sharpe, government and Harare City Council (HCC) over land given to the Ukrainian company for its role in the construction of the Robert Mugabe International Airport Road.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as Vodacom SA boss raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabwean pupils to learn and manufacture guns

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa cleared in controversial land deal

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa challenger arrested

2 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Drop in voter numbers disturbing'

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Parly summons Kazembe over spikes

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chinotimba says Mnangagwa wants to get rid of him

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zimbabwe is shut for business

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bonus row at Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Matiza's widow in estate wrangle

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tsholotsho RDC to acquire a fire tender

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

MPs demand action on stolen COVID-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Soldiers run amok in Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe govt drafting regulations for kombis

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

BCC councillors push for more boreholes

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Apostolic sect dumps child marriages

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League members jostle ahead of congress

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Nurses unmoved by govt threats

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

RBZ threatens to 'name, shame' borrowers

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

PTUZ appeals high exam fees

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Missing truck' driver charged with copper cables theft

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Money transfer agents warn of massive transaction fee hike

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Harare regrets the hasty removal of the shield signage at Joshua Nkomo airport

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Forex, fuel and airtime for chiefs

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Car accident victims struggle for compensation

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Daring thief raids police and prison camps

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe's idle cannabis licence holders put on notice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

SADC tackles xenophobia in SA

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen relations

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Professor Ncube says lending ban to prick the bubble

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mudenda criticises Bretton Woods institutions

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

14 hrs ago | 628 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

14 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

14 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

14 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

14 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

14 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe names Mubayiwa as CEO

21 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Zimbabwean farmers to cash in on cannabis global boom

21 hrs ago | 765 Views

DJ Fantan arrested

22 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean teen model claims UN crown

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga announces PSMAS bailout

24 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Fight rocks Zanu-PF Youth League

24 hrs ago | 1805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days