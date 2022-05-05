Parly summons Kazembe over spikes

News / National

by Staff reporter

PARLIAMENT has summoned Home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe to explain why the police were using metal spikes to deflate "errant drivers" car tyres.Parliament raised the issue after police threw spikes at a commuter omnibus full of passengers in Manicaland last week, resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle overturning.The accident claimed four lives, and left several others injured.Harare Central legislator Murisi Zwizwai (CCC) said Kazembe should explain why the police were endangering the lives of the travelling public."Can the Minister of Home affairs come to this House with a ministerial statement to address the issue of the use of spikes by the police who are causing accidents on the roads?" Zwizwai said.Responding to questions from legislators on the use of spikes, acting leader of government business in Parliament Felix Mhona said: "I have heard your plea. I will forward it to the responsible minister to come and respond. What I want to promise is that I will discuss with my fellow minister so that we make sure that the use of spikes on moving vehicles comes to an end to avoid deaths. Let me make it clear, it is not government policy to throw spikes on moving vehicles on the road."In 2020, the High Court ruled that the use of spikes was legal following a court challenge by the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe.A number of lives have been lost in the recent past, while others have been left injured after police threw spikes at moving vehicles.Traffic police are also notorious for smashing windows of vehicles of suspected traffic law offenders.