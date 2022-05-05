Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa challenger arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascendancy to the party presidency, was arrested yesterday on allegations of fraudulently acquiring the ruling party's membership card.

Musengezi was detained at Harare Central Police Station after being summoned last week for questioning.

Douglas Coltart, who is part of Musengezi's legal counsel, yesterday confirmed the arrest.

"Yes, he was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud, which relate to the allegations that when registering as a Zanu-PF member, the address that he used was not his actual residential address," Coltart said.

"He was called in for the interview, but when he arrived he was arrested," he said.

A circular seen by NewsDay from the CID Law and Order section revealed that sometime in 2012,  Musengezi registered as a Zanu-PF member at Muzinda 1A district offices in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

"It is being alleged that acting in common purpose with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka, he unlawfully misrepresented to Zanu-PF that he resided in Hatcliffe Extension in Harare, an address which belonged to Allen Chisuko.

"As a result, Musengezi became a Zanu-PF member for Muzinda district, thereby prejudicing Zanu-PF's reputation and good administration," the circular read.

Last year, Musengezi challenged Mnangagwa's ascendancy to the Zanu-PF presidency following the 2017 coup.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

