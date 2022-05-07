Government apologies for the Removal JM Nkomo Airport signage

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

The government has apologised for the hasty removal of the Joshua M Nkomo international airport signage saying the previous signage was of low quality while the current was only temporary.In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Transport said consultations were ongoing to erect signage that is commensurate with international standards.There has been a public outcry last week over the removal of the traditional Ndebele shield at the airport with civil organisations and locals feeling greatly undermined."The ministry regrets the hasty removal of the signage at the J M Nkomo international airport without notifying all stakeholders. The ministry takes pleasure in informing the stakeholders that we have already gone to tender for a new signage that incorporates all stakeholder concerns", read the statement.Exiled Ntabazinduna Chief Ndiweni last week said the shield at the JMN airport was "profoundly significant" as it was the heritage and culture of the Ndebele nation, therefore removing it was tribal.Full statement from the Ministry of transport below: