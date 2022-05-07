Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Zimbabwe grounded by jet fuel shortage

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
TROUBLED national flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe (AirZim), has grounded its planes because of jet fuel shortages, a development which could result in flight schedule disruptions.

In a statement Thursday, the airline management said passengers will be advised on flight schedule changes as soon as possible.

"Air Zimbabwe wishes to advise its valued passengers and other stakeholders of an anticipated flight schedule disruption due to Jet Al fuel shortages at the airports," the statement reads.

"Our suppliers have advised of constraints in the movement of the product which has cascaded along the entire value chain to us as the final consumer of the product," the airline said.

"The national airline shall endeavour to update passengers on the flight schedule changes at the earliest possible time as we continue to monitor the supply situation. Passengers may direct further enquiries to our central reservations department," it said.

The airline was last month banned from flying in the European Union airspace because it does not meet the international safety standards.

Air Zimbabwe is also saddled with huge debts to foreign and domestic creditors more than US$ 300 million.

The airline in 2019 was also suspended by Airports Company South Africa over non-payment of airport charges.

In the past, AirZim airline has been grounded due to engine failures and malfunctions.

Air Zimbabwe only resumed services last year after a one and half year of not operating due to operational challenges relating to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source - NewZimbabwe
