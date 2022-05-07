Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints Chirume Permanent Secretary

by Staff reporter
7 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed former NetOne board member Dr Beaullar Chirume as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services.

Dr Chirume takes over as substantive Permanent Secretary in the ICT, Postal and Courier Services Ministry following the retirement of Dr Engineer Samuel Kundishora last year in December.

Dr Chirume has been occupying the post in an acting capacity. She holds a Master's degree in Business Management and a PhD in ICT and Multimedia Studies. She also holds a Higher National Diploma in Systems Analysis and Design, a National Diploma in Business Computer Programming and a National Intermediate Diploma in Information Processing.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment is with immediate effect.

"His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 2054 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe No. 20 of 2013, as amended, approved the appointment of Dr Beaullar Chirume as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services," he said.

Dr Chirume joined the Government as a systems analyst and commuter programmer. She was later promoted to the post of Deputy Director, Operations and later rising through the ranks to Director for ICT Applications Development and Management.

She was subsequently promoted to the post of Chief Director (ICT Infrastructure and Applications Development and Management in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services.

"Dr Chirume's technical training and experience is well aligned to the imperatives to facilitate the digitalisation of the administration and management of Government at all levels and across all sectors as the nation journeys towards becoming an upper middle income and knowledge-based economy and society," said Dr Sibanda.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days